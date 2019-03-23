Sebastian Shields, a seventh-grader from Saco Middle School, won the Maine State Spelling Bee Saturday afternoon after more than 3½ hours and 50 rounds of competition.

The winning word for Shields, making his first appearance in the state bee, was “colloid,” meaning a gel or emulsion.

Rebecca Aponte, a home-schooled sixth-grader from Blue Hill, was runner-up and Vir Singh Ranger, a seventh-grader from Greater Houlton Christian Academy, was third.

Champions from 15 Maine counties – no schools in Waldo County participated in regional bees – advanced to the statewide competition held at Hannaford Hall on the University of Southern Maine’s Portland campus.

Shields will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, to be held May 27-30 in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington. The May 30 finals are scheduled to be televised nationally on ESPN.

He is the first seventh-grade state champion in six years.

The state bee is sponsored by the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram and the Dead River Co.

