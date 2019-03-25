ARLINGTON, Texas — Cleveland is not sure whether Jose Ramirez will play in Thursday’s opener at Minnesota.

The All-Star third baseman took ground balls on Monday at the Indians’ spring training complex in Arizona, a day after he fouled a pitch off the area below his left knee and left the field in a cart. The Indians said he will rejoin the team for a workout on Wednesday.

Manager Terry Francona says Ramirez taking the field is “a pretty good indicator he’s doing all right.”

Ramirez had 39 home runs and 105 RBI last season, finishing third in AL MVP voting for the second straight year.

ROYALS: The Kansas City Royals selected the contract of first baseman Lucas Duda from Triple-A Omaha and waived outfielder Brian Goodwin as they continued to shape their opening day roster.

ORIOLES: The Baltimore Orioles put scheduled opening-day starter Alex Cobb on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right groin.

He likely will be replaced by Andrew Cashner for Thursday’s game at the New York Yankees. Cobb’s last spring training was cut short after one inning Saturday because of the groin.

Baltimore also placed catcher Austin Wynns on the 10-day IL because of a left oblique strain.

BLUE JAYS: Reliever Daniel Hudson agreed to a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays that includes a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues, a deal that followed his release from a minor league deal by the Los Angeles Angels last weekend.

To open a roster spot, the Blue Jays placed second baseman Devon Travis on the 60-day injured list Monday because of an inflamed left knee.

BREWERS: Reliever Alex Wilson and the Brewers have finalized a $750,000, one-year contract, a deal that includes $825,000 in performance bonuses.

MARLINS: Dan Straily was released by the Miami Marlins, who will give the pitcher $1,209,677 in termination pay rather than his $5 million salary.

The 30-year old right-hander was 15-15 in two seasons with the Marlins, who acquired him from Cincinnati in January 2017. He was limited to 23 starts last year, when he went on the disabled list twice because of forearm and oblique strains.

Straily had a 5.94 ERA over 162/3 innings in five spring training appearances.

All five members of the Marlins starting rotation are 27 and younger.

YANKEES: Mike Tauchman needed to face facts: Getting traded to the New York Yankees meant the outfielder had to get rid of the beard he’s worn for years.

It was a hairy situation, because he was on the road and had a trimmer but no razor.

So Tauchman said he went out in search of a pharmacy and bought the right tool the night before the Yankees’ scheduled exhibition finale Monday at the Washington Nationals.

That allowed him to abide by the team policy that bars Yankees players from wearing facial hair other than mustaches, except for religious reasons.

The 28-year-old Tauchman made it by a whisker, arriving clean shaven at the visiting clubhouse at Nationals Park.

His beard was gone, but he did carry one remnant from his 52-game career with Colorado since his major league debut in 2017, a purple-and-black Rockies bag.

The Yankees got him in exchange for left-hander Phillip Diehl.

