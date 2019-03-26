NEW HIRES

• Todd Delaney joined Office Depot as an account manager for its managed print services team.

Delaney, of Standish, brings several years of technology and copier experience. He works out of Office Depot’s Portland facility.

•Ryan Lefebvre joined HUB International New England as an account executive based out of its Cumberland Foreside office.

Lefebvre previously worked at MEMIC as a workers compensation underwriter for more than six years.

•Taylor Hatch joined Northeast Bank as vice president, retail operations manager.

Hatch, of Waldoboro, brings extensive experience in retail banking operations and management. He previously worked for First National Bank in Damariscotta where he served as assistant vice president, branch operations manager.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

•Christine Byrne, a principal at Back Cove Financial in Falmouth, was named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2019.

Byrne entered the financial services industry in 1992. In 2001 she founded Qualified Benefit Planning, which evolved over time to Back Cove Financial.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

• Cheryl Lancaster, executive vice president of member services for the Maine Credit Union League, joined the board of directors for ProsperityME.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

