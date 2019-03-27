Lone Pine Brewing Co. in Portland was named the fifth fastest-growing brewery in the U.S., and Mast Landing Brewing Co. in Westbrook was No. 24 on the Brewers Association’s 2018 list of the 50 fastest-growing craft breweries in the nation.

The nonprofit Brewers Association, based in Boulder, Colorado, compiles the list annually. Twenty-seven states are represented, and the breweries on the list range from a 50-barrel to more than 40,000-barrel capacity. As a group, these brewing companies represent about 10 percent of total craft growth by volume for the year, according to the Brewers Association.

“Even as market competition continues to increase, these small and independent breweries and brewpubs demonstrate there are still growth opportunities across a diverse set of regions and business models,” Bart Watson, chief economist at the Brewers Association, said in a press release.

Co-owners John Paul and Tom Madden founded Lone Pine Brewing, 219 Anderson St., in Portland about three years ago. Last year, they expanded to a larger space in Gorham that was previously used by Sebago Brewing Co. In January, they added four fermenters and a conditioning tank, increasing the breweries’ capacity from 7,500 barrels of beer in 2018 to a projected 12,500 barrels this year.

Mast Landing Brewing Co., located at 920 Main St. in Westbrook, was founded in 2015 by Ian Dorsey and Neil Fredrick. It was Westbrook’s first craft brewery.

