PHILADELPHIA — Sean Couturier scored in regulation and got the only goal in a shootout as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 Wednesday night.

Radko Gudas, Travis Konecny and Ryan Hartman also scored for Philadelphia, which remained mathematically alive for a playoff berth. The Flyers moved within eight points of Montreal for the final playoff spot with five regular-season games remaining.

Auston Matthews, Connor Brown, Nazem Kadri and William Nylander scored for Toronto.

After the first four Flyers missed in the shootout, Couturier deked to his forehand and beat Frederik Andersen. Carter Hart secured Philadelphia’s third win the last eight games when he stopped Nylander’s attempt.

It looked as if the Flyers had the game won in overtime when Travis Sanheim poked the puck over the goal line 2:34 into the extra period. But the officials disallowed the goal because they said the whistle had blown to stop play, even though Andersen never appeared to have control.

Nylander evened it at 4 with 8:27 left in the third when his turnaround shot from the slot, following a turnover by Shayne Gostisbehere, went high over Hart.

NOTES

ISLANDERS: Yarmouth native Oliver Wahlstrom, the No. 11 overall pick in last year’s NHL draft, plans to leave Boston College after only one season, according to the Boston Globe.

Wahlstrom hasn’t indicated whether he intends to sign with the Islanders, who would likely assign him to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, or perhaps try to sign with a European team. Wahlstrom had a disappointing season at Boston College, finishing with eight goals and 11 assists in 36 games.

PREDATORS: Nashville signed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Fabbro, 20, collected 33 points and 28 assists as a junior at Boston University this season. He was the only college player to have at least 30 points and 80 blocked shots.

The Predators selected Fabbro with the 17th overall pick in the 2016 draft.

