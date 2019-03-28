A federal judge has ruled that the Aroostook County Jail must give access to an opioid treatment drug to a Madawaska woman while she serves her 40-day jail sentence.

The 28-page ruling that was released on Wednesday is a “landmark” decision, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, which argued on behalf of Brenda Smith. Smith uses Suboxone, a medication-assisted treatment, to treat opioid use disorder.

U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Torresen presided over a week-long trial in February in federal court in Portland. Torresen ruled that denying Smith her medication in jail would “cause serious and irreparable harm to Smith” and would violate the Americans With Disabilities Act.

“This ruling is a breakthrough in the fight against the opioid crisis. The court rightly found that jails must provide necessary medical care for opioid use disorder, just like any other disease. We don’t expect jails to solve the opioid crisis, but the least they can do is not make it worse,” said Emma Bond, staff attorney for the ACLU of Maine, who presented arguments on behalf of Smith. “This ruling is not just about Brenda Smith getting her medication in jail. This is about people in recovery staying in recovery and literally staying alive.”

