A husband and wife died Friday afternoon in a single-car crash along Interstate 95 in Plymouth when their car ran off the road and struck a tree in the median, state police said.

The crash took place about 12:30 p.m. when the car left the northbound lanes.

Northbound traffic has been slowed in the area, Maine State Police said.

