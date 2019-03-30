NEW YORK — Slow-footed catcher Jesus Sucre was aggressive on the bases to score the go-ahead run, then added three late RBI to help Baltimore beat the New York Yankees 5-3 Saturday, giving Brandon Hyde his first win as Orioles manager.

Baltimore rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the sixth against James Paxton (0-1) when Sucre tagged and went to third on Jonathan Villar’s fly to center, just beating Brett Gardner’s throw, then scored on Dwight Smith’s single. Catcher Gary Sanchez’s wild throw on a double steal, the second of three New York errors, allowed the go-ahead run to score. Sucre added an RBI single in the seventh off Chad Green and a two-run double in the ninth against Jonathan Holder for a three-hit day.

Hyde, a Chicago Cubs coach for the past five seasons, was hired in December to fill the last manager opening in the major leagues. Now 45, he never made it higher than Triple-A as a player. He was hired by new general manager Mike Elias, who took over after a 115-loss season, and Hyde opened with a 7-2 defeat to the Yankees on opening day.

INDIANS 2, TWINS 1: Greg Allen hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth, Cleveland reliever Brad Hand then escaped a bases-loaded jam, and the Indians held off the Twins at Minneapolis.

The three-time AL Central champion Indians posted their first win of the season and handed new Twins manager Rocco Baldelli his first loss. The teams combined for just six hits, four by the Indians.

Cleveland’s depleted infield almost proved costly. Byron Buxton led off the Twins ninth with a popup in a stiff wind that shortstop Max Moroff – subbing for injured All-Star Francisco Lindor – let fall for a double. After an intentional walk to Nelson Cruz with two outs, a walk to Eddie Rosario loaded the bases.

Hand retired C.J. Cron on a flyball to end it for a save, completing a combined two-hitter.

BLUE JAYS 3, TIGERS 0: Aaron Sanchez and four relievers combined to pitch Toronto’s second straight shutout, leading the Blue Jays to a home win over Detroit.

The Blue Jays threw just three shutouts all of last season, the second fewest in the majors. Detroit was last with two.

The Tigers have scored in only one of 28 innings so far this season.

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera left after being hit on the right hand by a pitch from Sanchez to begin the sixth. X-rays were negative.

ROYALS 8, WHITE SOX 6: Jorge Soler had three hits and three RBI, Alex Gordon scored three runs despite not getting a hit and the Royals defeated Chicago on a wet, cold and windy day in Kansas City, Missouri.

The first pitch was delayed 30 minutes because of rain. When the game began, it was 38 degrees and felt like 28, whipped by 18 mph winds.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 8, BRAVES 6: Bryce Harper homered deep into the second deck in right-center field for his first hit with Philadelphia and celebrated with an emphatic curtain call, highlighting the Phillies win at home against Atlanta.

Hitless over five at-bats this season after signing a $330 million, 13-year deal, Harper crushed Jesse Biddle’s fastball 465 feet with two outs in the seventh. Fans gave Harper a standing ovation and chanted “MVP! MVP!”

METS 11, NATIONALS 8: J.D. Davis delivered a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth and rookie Pete Alonso contributed three hits and two RBI as the new-look Mets improved to 2-0 with a win at Washington.

Jeff McNeil had four hits for the visitors. Alonso doubled twice and also had a couple of nice stretch plays at first base in the second game of his major league career.

