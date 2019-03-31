WINDHAM – A new neighborhood of fine, accessibly priced homes is quickly taking shape just off River Road.

And it’s selling quickly, too.

Dartmouth Place will consist of just eight properties. So far, one home has been finished, and a spec home is under construction. The finished home has sold, and two other properties are already under contract.

That leaves just five properties available. The base prices range from $329,000 to $389,000. Buyers choose their style of home – three bedrooms, or four; ranch, Colonial, etc.

Tom Noonan, owner/broker of Allied Real Estate in Windham, is handling the marketing. He is happy to show house-seekers around the finished home, both to explain the quality of the construction (by Jarod Robie of Robie Builders, LLC, who rehabbed the finished home; see robiebuilders.com); and to illustrate some of the custom detailing that buyers can opt for.

Noonan will also give you a tour of the new development, which measures roughly 16 acres. House lots are generous, at about 3/4 of an acre, and are well-spaced. About half of the total acreage will be devoted to common land. There is an area of rolling meadow, and a larger section that is wooded and slopes gently down to the Pleasant River. It’s barely a five-minute stroll to the water, along a path to be created any day now.

The Darmouth Place Association has 375 private feet on this stretch of the river, which is a great spot for fishing. Here, you can put in a kayak and paddle downstream and under a River Road bridge to where the Pleasant River connects to the Presumpscot.

That, and the common land, are wonderful Maine-outdoors amenities – in an easy-commute location that’s a half-hour to downtown Portland, 20 minutes to the Maine Mall, and even handier to all the conveniences of both Westbrook and North Windham.

Note, too, that the neighborhood is on public water. Utilities are underground. Roads are built to town specs.

For more information or to schedule a visit to emerging Dartmouth Place in WIndham, please contact Tom Noonan of Allied Real Estate at 207-838-7851, 207-892-2214, or at [email protected]

