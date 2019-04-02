The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention warned the public on Tuesday that a Massachusetts resident who had been diagnosed with the measles virus visited two businesses in the greater Portland area last week.

Maine health officials said they were notified on Monday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health that the individual – the person’s gender has not been disclosed – had a confirmed case of measles.

The Massachusetts resident visited the Skin Clinic in Falmouth and the Maine Centers for Healthcare Endoscopy in Westbrook on March 27, the Maine CDC said in a news release. The visits occurred between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the CDC said.

The Maine CDC has contacted both businesses and is working with them to ensure that anyone who may have been exposed to the measles carrier has been notified. Measles is a highly contagious viral disease characterized by fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes followed by a rash that can spread from the head to the trunk to the lower extremities.

“The best protection against measles is vaccination,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Siiri Bennett said in a statement. “Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides long-lasting protection against measles.”

Maine has one of the highest school vaccination opt-out rates in the nation, in which parents check a box claiming a philosophic or religious objection to vaccines when they enroll their children in school.

The last reported case of measles in Maine was 2017. That individual contracted the disease after traveling overseas.

