A fast moving brush fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon near residential homes on Pilgrim Road in South Portland was contained after threatening homes as well as a nearby horse farm.
Deputy Fire Chief Mike Williams said the cause of the fire, which appears to have been accidental, remains under investigation.
Williams said the wind-driven blaze burned about 7 acres. No homes were damaged. Williams credited firefighters from South Portland, Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough with working well together to protect lives and property.
“It was very windy,” Williams said of conditions. “With the wind blowing the way it was today it didn’t take very long for the fire to spread.”
The fire, which took about an hour to bring under control, was reported around 3:47 p.m. and is being investigated by the Maine Forest Service.
