DUDLEY, Mass. — Syndee Bessler and Jordan Strum each threw complete game shutouts as the University of England swept Nichols in a softball doubleheader Tuesday.

The Nor’easters (11-7, 4-0 CCC) won both games, 4-0.

Strum allowed one hit and struck out 10 in the second game, and Caroline Schoenbucher had two hits, including an RBI double in the seventh.

Bessler allowed four hits and struck out eight in the opener. Avery Alberghini had two hits and a two-run double in the seventh to put UNE ahead 4-0.

The Nor’easters took a 2-0 in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Zea Macris, and opened the scoring when Anna Sessa scored on a wild pitch in the second against the Bison (7-8-1, 2-2).

BASEBALL

HUSSON 6, BATES 4: Nolan Brown scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth, and hit an RBI single during a three-run seventh inning as the Eagles (12-9) took down the Bobcats (6-9) in a nonconference game at Bangor.

Brown singled home Michael Schneider in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2, then scored on a passed ball in the sixth to put the Eagles ahead for good.

His single in the seventh put Husson ahead 6-2.

Christian Beal hit an RBI triple in the ninth for Bates, and Antonio Jarena had three hits including a double.

UMASS-DARTMOUTH 7, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Mike Knell’s RBI double triggered a six-run third inning as the Corsairs (9-11, 3-3 LEC) rolled past the Huskies (12-3, 4-1) at Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Jack Harrington, JR DiSarcina and Chris Wood had RBI singles in the inning.

Tucker Hetherman pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out one to get the win.

Zach Quintal had two hits for Southern Maine.

ST. JOSEPH’S 8, COLBY 2: Drew Healey went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI, and Grayson Jennings pitched six strong innings as the Monks (14-6) downed the Mules (6-5) at Waterville.

Jennings walked five batters, but allowed only one run on one hit and struck out one.

Healey doubled home Greg Emanuelson in the fifth to give the Monks a 4-0 lead.

St. Joseph’s built a 5-0 lead before Colby pushed across a run in the sixth on an RBI double from William Wessman.

Wessman and Mark Sunoo each went 2 for 4 for the Mules.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 17, WENTWORTH 11: Molly Camelo scored six of her seven goals in the second half, and the Nor’easters (6-5, 3-0 CCC) opened the game on a 5-0 run to beat the Golden Bears (7-3, 1-3) at Biddeford.

Nicole Corriveau and Keara Dwyer each added three goals, and Julia Benjamin had two goals and three assists for UNE, which took a 9-4 lead into halftime.

Taylor Hopkins had 10 saves for the Nor’easters.

MEN’S LACROSSE

WENTWORTH 14, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 9: Ben Coakley scored two of his three goals during an opening 4-0 run in the third quarter as the Leopards (5-8, 2-2 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (5-6, 0-2) at Biddeford.

Jason Buck, Sam Prunier, Jacob Eldred and Kyle Doner each added two goals for Wentworth, which took a 12-6 lead heading into the fourth.

Mitch Mullin scored five goals, four in the first half, to pace UNE. Garett Bozek added two goals and Sam MacKenzie finished with 14 saves.

