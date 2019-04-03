OK, folks. Here’s the way I see our country’s political and cultural debacle:

We cannot continue to swing from the far right to the far left with every one or two election cycles.

We cannot continue to have a situation where each administration focuses on undoing all of the policies of the previous administration.

These wide swings back and forth and back and forth do nothing to advance the health of our planet, our economy, our communities or our nation.

We cannot continue this “us versus them” gamesmanship among our elected officials. It’s not a game. It’s our lives.

The answers are in the middle, where compromise and pragmatism are found.

Although my own political views are significantly left of center, I’ll be avoiding candidates “on the fringes” and instead, supporting candidates who are willing and able to work together, regardless of party or ideology, to move our country forward toward health, prosperity and peace.

Julie Krasne

Freeport

