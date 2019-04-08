ON SALE NOW

Kat Wright, April 12. Portland House of Music, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Covered In Bees, April 12. Bayside Bowl, Portland, $5 in advance, $8 day of show. baysidebowl.com

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa, April 12. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Action Bronson, April 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $28 in advance, $40 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Donna The Buffalo, April 13. Bayside Bowl, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. baysidebowl.com

Kathy Mattea, April 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Kaveh Rastegar, April 14. Blue, Portland, $15. portcityblue.com

Marc Rebillet, April 16. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Adventure Club, April 17. State Theatre, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Moon Hooch, April 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25. portcitymusichall.com

Buckethead, April 18. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche, April 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, free. stonemountainartscenter.com

Citizen Cope, April 19. State Theatre, Portland, $31 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Sleep, April 20 & 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

The Werks, April 20. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

The Quebe Sisters, April 20. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $33. stonemountainartscenter.com

Elle King, April 23. State Theatre, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Weedeater, April 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Jaw Gems, April 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Session Americana, April 27. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Black Lips, April 23. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

John Craigie, April 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Murder By Death, April 30. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $22 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Red Molly, May 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Hippo Campus, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $20 in advance, $23 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Le Vent du Nord, May 4. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Della Mae, May 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Need to Breathe, May 7. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com

The Band Perry, May 9. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Kip Moore, May. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $50 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Jonathan Edwards, May 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ghost Light, May 11. Portland House of Music, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Melissa Etheridge, May 12. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

Jamestown Revival, May 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

The Black Dahlia Murder, May 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Joe Jackson, May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $46.50 to $99.50. statetheatreportland.com

Meat Puppets, May 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Pat Metheny, May 15. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $70. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ruth Moody Band, May 17. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jarlath Henderson, May 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Michelle Wolf, June 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $28 to $45. portcitymusichall.com

Khruangbin, June 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Old Dominion, May 23. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Fred Armisen, May 23. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Walk Off The Earth, May 26. State Theatre, Portland, $38.50 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals, May 26. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25 to $89.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Henry Jamison, May 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12. onelongfellowsquare.com

Matt Nakoa, May 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, free. stonemountainartscenter.com

Adam Ezra Group, May 31. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Lady Lamb, June 1. State Theatre, Portland, $20 in advance, $23 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Tank and the Bangas, June 7. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $37.50 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

John Davidson, June 7. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Death Cab for Cutie with Jenny Lewis, June 11. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Howard Jones and Men Without Hats, June 14. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, Union, $48. savageoakes.com

Start Making Sense: Talking Heads tribute, June 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Keb’ Mo’, June 15. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $123. stonemountainartscenter.com

Slightly Stoopid, June 15. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $40. waterfrontconcerts.com

Matt Anderson, June 16. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Daughters, June 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums, June 20. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $39 to $49. waterfrontconcerts.com

The National with Courtney Barnett, June 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49 in advance, $55 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Chicago, June 21. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, starting at $58 to $98. crossarenaportland.com

Lula Wiles, Susie Burke and David Surette, June 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $32. stonemountainartscenter.com

Hammer’s House Party: MC Hammer, Doug E Fresh, Rob Base, DJ Kool, Tag Team, June 21. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor $39 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, June 22. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $29.75 to $150. waterfrontconcerts.com

Josh Groban with Chris Botti, June 24. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $44.50 to $162.50. crossarenaportland.com

Phish, June 25 & 26. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $45 to $85. waterfrontconcerts.com

A Day To Remember, June 27. State Theatre, Portland, $38 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Rustic Overtones, June 29. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25, $30. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Shinedown, June 29. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rodrigo Amarante, June 29. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating.portcitymusichall.com

Paula Cole, July 5. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $50. stonemountainartscenter.com

Third Eye Blind with Jimmy Eat World, July 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Sublime With Rome, July 12. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Fretless, July 12. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Farewell Angelina, July 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $40, $45. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Lord Huron, July 19. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Roomful of Blues, July 19. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Dispatch with Moon Taxi, July 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. waterfrontconcerts.com

John Gorka, July 20. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Heart with Sheryl Crow and Elle King, July 23. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.50 to $350. waterfrontconcerts.com

Chris Stapleton, July 25. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $34.75 to $89.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Linda Eder, July 25. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $80, $85. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Todd Snider, July 25. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Lettuce, July 26. State Theatre, Portland, $26 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Maggie Rogers, July 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland. $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Szlachetka, July 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Gregory Alan Isakov, July 25. State Theatre, Portland, $31 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Impact Music Festival, July 27 & 28. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $59 to $699. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Kingston Trio, July 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $55 to $65. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Joe Bonamassa, July 28. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $65 to $155. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jonathan Richardson and Friends, July 29. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Train and Goo Goo Dolls, July 30. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $25 to $225. waterfrontconcerts.com

Livingston Taylor, Aug. 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Johnny A, Aug. 2. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Rebelution, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $35. waterfrontconcerts.com

Martin Sexton, Aug. 3. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60 to $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 4. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $30. waterfrontconcerts.com

Luke Bryan, Aug. 8. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $30 to $99.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bobcat Goldthwait, Aug. 8. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The The Band Band, Aug. 9. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot, Aug. 9. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, Union, $68. savageoakes.com

The Weight Band, Aug. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Well-Strung, Aug. 10. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65 to $75. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Alice Cooper and Halestorm, Aug. 10. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $29.50 to $350. waterfrontconcerts.com

John Fogerty, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25 to $199. waterfrontconcerts.com

Katie Matzell, Aug. 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway, Aug. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $80 to $90. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Cheryl Wheeler & Kenny White, Aug. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Paula Cole, Aug. 16. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Billy Currington, Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $42.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Subdudes, Aug. 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The Texas Tenors, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60 to $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Michelle Currie and Friends, Aug. 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Breaking Benjamin, Aug. 28. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Scarab – The Journey Experience, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Rick Springfield, Aug. 30. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, Union, $75. savageoakes.com

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50 in advance, $55 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Knots & Crosses, Aug. 30 & 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $55. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ghostland Feat. The Ghost of Paul Revere, Aug. 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Alabama with the Charlie Daniels Band, Sept. 1. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $25 to $250. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Feelies, Sept. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Bob Seger Tribute – Live Bullet, Sept. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Julian Lage Trio, Sept. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $21 in advance, $26 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog, Sept. 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

One Night In Memphis, Sept. 21. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60 to $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Built to Spill, Sept. 23. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $28 in advance, $33 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Piano Men, Sept. 28. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Bianca Del Rio, Sept. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Iris DeMent, Oct. 3. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Adam Ezra Group, Oct. 4. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Studio Two – The Beatles Before America, Oct. 5. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25 to $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The Jeremiahs, Oct. 6 Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Peter Mulvey & Catie Curtis, Oct. 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Cowboy Junkies, Oct. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65 to $75. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, Nov. 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com

Carbon Leaf, Nov. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Adam Ezra Group, Nov. 29 & 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

