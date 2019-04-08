BALTIMORE — Chris Davis went 0 for 5 to set a major league record for the longest hitless streak by a position player Monday night, extending his drought to 49 consecutive at-bats in the Baltimore Orioles’ 12-4 rout of the Oakland Athletics.

Davis hit three flyballs before striking out in the seventh and eighth innings, leaving him 0 for 28 this season and 0 for 49 since hitting a double early in a game Sept. 14. The previous longest drought by a non-pitcher was 46 at-bats, by Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eugenio Velez.

Davis has heard plenty of boos from the home crowd this season, but many among a meager crowd of 6,585 at Camden Yards offered him encouragement with every trip to the plate. The announced attendance was the lowest in the history of the ballpark, with the exception of a game in 2015 that was closed to the public at a time when the city was plagued by rioting.

The highlight of Davis’ night was an opposite-field liner to the edge of the warning track in left field on his record-setting 47th straight fruitless at-bat.

RAYS 5, WHITE SOX 1: Blake Snell struck out 11 over six innings in another strong outing, and Tampa Bay won at Chicago.

ASTROS 4, YANKEES 3: Jose Altuve hit a long home run and Carlos Correa’s broken-bat RBI infield single in the eighth inning helped Houston rally at home for its fourth straight victory.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 10, PIRATES 0: Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer and Chicago’s beleaguered bullpen stepped up after Jon Lester departed with left hamstring tightness in its home opener.

PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 3: Rhys Hoskins hit two solo homers, Odubel Herrera hit a two-run shot and Philadelphia won at home.

Share

< Previous

Next >