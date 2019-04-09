PERU — According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, a Rumford man was killed in a Monday afternoon crash on Auburn Road.

James Luckern, 39, lost control of his sedan on the snow-covered road, crossed the centerline, and struck a pickup truck driven by Earl Micklon, 62, of Norway, head on, according to a statement. Micklon was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Peru Fire Department, Rumford Fire Department as well as Med Care Ambulance responded to the scene. Canton and Dixfield fire departments assisted with road closures and traffic control.

The crash was reported at 2:33 p.m. and closed Auburn Road for several hours Monday afternoon.

