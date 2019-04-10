A native of Windham who has worked for 12 years in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been chosen as Portland’s new assistant city manager.

Heather Brown will replace Michael Sauschuck, who left to become Commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety. Brown will work with City Manager Jon Jennings to oversee municipal operations and the city’s roughly $200 million annual budget.

Brown will begin work on June 10 and earn $138,879 a year.

“Heather is a results-driven project management executive…,” Jennings said in a written announcement. “She’s had a wealth of experience managing complex projects within a large organization, and I’m excited we were able to attract someone with her skill set and experience to join us as we continue our work of making municipal government more efficient and effective.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the City of Portland and moving home to Maine,” Brown said in the news release. “This is a tremendous opportunity to continue my career in public service in a city I love.”

Brown will return to Maine after serving for the last 12 years in a variety of roles at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Maryland. For the last year and a half, she served as the Director of Management and Strategic Initiatives and Acting Deputy Chief of Staff for the Office of the Commissioner.

Brown holds a project management masters certificate from George Washington University, a master of public administration from Baruch College’s School of Public Affairs in New York City, and a bachelor of arts in corporate communications from Marietta College in Ohio.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: