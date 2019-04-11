CUMBERLAND — Elsa Dean-Muncie scored five goals and Jayme Morrison added four Thursday to lead Greely to a season-opening 14-7 victory over North Yarmouth Academy in a girls’ lacrosse game.

Dean-Muncie scored three times and Morrison had two goals as the Rangers opened a 7-0 lead. It was 9-2 at the half.

The Panthers got four second-half goals from Catherine Reid but never got closer than six.

FREEPORT 15, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3: Molly Whelan had three goals and two assists for the Falcons, who received scoring from 10 players in an opener at Freeport. Allison Greuel had two goals and an assist, and Myah Jensen and Meredith Feller added two goals apiece for Freeport. Bridget O’Neil scored twice for Fryeburg. Vivien Crawford stopped two shots for the Falcons. Amelia Farrin recorded five saves for the Raiders. BASEBALL

YORK 7, YARMOUTH 1: Jake Sullivan had a pair of doubles, including a run-scoring liner in the second inning as the Wildcats won an opener at York.

Shane Pidgeon had a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning.

J. Henry Bock threw six innings for York, allowing one earned run on three hits, striking out three and walking one.

