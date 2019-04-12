Bella Dickinson, Scarborough junior pitcher/shortstop: Dickinson is the leadoff hitter and top pitcher for the two-time defending Class A state champions. Last year she went 7-0 with a 1.06 ERA while also batting .471, hitting six home runs, driving in 26 runs and scoring 40.

Joy Hedrick, Lincoln Academy senior center field: A first-team all-KVAC selection, Hedrick batted .447 with 21 steals and 27 runs scored. She threw out seven runners on the bases and did not commit an error.

Olivia Howe, Thornton Academy senior shortstop/pitcher: A four-year starter, Howe was a second-team all-SMAA pick last year, when she batted .491 with six home runs, 27 runs and 22 RBI.

Angelica Johns, Westbrook junior shortstop: A first-team all-SMAA selection as a utility player, Johns batted .524 with 25 runs scored and 12 RBI. She struck out only once.

Chloe Jones, Oceanside senior pitcher: Jones has been one of the top pitchers in the state in her first three seasons. Last year she went 12-3 with a 1.02 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 110 innings. She also batted .371. She will play at American International College.

Raegan Kelly, Noble junior pitcher: Already a two-time SMAA Pitcher of the Year, Kelly is regarded as one of the best players in the state. Last year she went 16-2 with a 1.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 114 innings. She also batted .507 with 21 RBI.

Karissa Kenyon, Wells senior pitcher/infielder: Extremely versatile, Kenyon is the Warriors’ top pitcher and hitter. She batted .473 with 14 RBI and 15 runs last year, going 5-2 with a 1.93 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 58 innings.

Dory Kulis, Morse junior pitcher: Kulis was a focal point to the Shipbuilders’ run to the Class B South final with her hitting and her pitching. She had a 1.15 ERA and struck out 134 batters, while batting .350.

Liberty Ladd, Falmouth senior catcher: A second-team all-SMAA selection, Ladd hit .596 with two home runs, 21 runs and 12 RBI. She also stole 17 bases without getting caught.

Tina LeBlanc, Fryeburg Academy senior shortstop: A four-year starter at shortstop, LeBlanc hit .396 last year with 20 runs scored and 15 RBI last season. She’s been an all-Western Maine Conference selection two years in a row.

Abby Orso, York junior pitcher: As a sophomore, Orso was off to a dominating start with three shutouts and 41 strikeouts in 21 innings before she broke her left arm. She also had three home runs.

Grace Rende, South Portland senior center field: A first-team all-SMAA pick last year, Rende batted .371 with 22 runs scored and 20 RBI. She covers a lot of ground in the outfield.

Shea Sullivan, Brunswick senior pitcher/first base: A second-team all-KVAC selection last year, Sullivan is a power hitter in the middle of the Dragons’ lineup with 12 home runs over the last two years. Last year, she hit .389 with five homers.

Grace Tutt, Massabesic senior pitcher/shortstop: A first-team all-SMAA selection last year at shortstop, Tutt batted .554 with two home runs, 31 runs scored and 10 RBI. She was also 5-1 with 41 strikeouts in 41 innings.

Chloe Wilcox, Windham, junior catcher: An all-SMAA selection at first base last year, she moves back behind the plate. Wilcox batted .533 with five home runs, 35 RBI and 21 runs.

Share

< Previous

Next >