SACO – There are many things that make The Cottages at Pine Meadow special, but high on the list must be the setting.

Behind these two acres tucked in off U.S. Route 1, a broad expanse of field sweeps to the treeline a good half-mile or more distant. The land is part of the historic working Leary Farm; the unspoiled view, year-round, is a wonderful amenity that will be exclusive to the residents of this emerging neighborhood.

“The Cottages at Pine Meadow is designed to be a village,” explained Sandra Murray of Keller Williams Realty. The “four-season, age 55-plus luxury cottage condominium community” is just coming to fruition after five years in the planning.

There will be a total of 33 condominiums, all but two of them freestanding cottages. (The exceptions are one duplex, and a flat above the clubhouse.) Thoughtfully designed for downsizers and for people seeking a Maine coast pied-à-terre, the condo cottages are reasonably priced, and available both as one-bedroom (starting at $169,900) and two-bedroom (starting at $189,900) homes.

They range from 440 to 740 square feet. That’s the size of the completed, two-bedroom luxury model house, which – light and bright, with cathedral ceilings, an open-concept floor plan, and a granite-and-stainless kitchen – feels larger. It has a cool storage loft, too. The model cottage is offered at $215,000.

The model’s basement has finishing options, thanks to good ceiling height. Buyers can choose interior basement access, but doghouse-style saves interior space, and screens the patio that opens through full-view doors in the living room.

Note that ADA-accessible designs are available. The Cottages is pet-friendly, with non-aggressive dogs and stay-at-home cats welcome. Designated parking spaces match the number of bedrooms, and there will be parking for guests. Rentals are long-term only.

The barn and duplex near the entrance will soon be removed to accommodate the clubhouse, which on its ADA-accessible main level will have a fitness center, a function room, a private conference room, a kitchenette and a bathroom. Association fees will be modest, about $100 a month.

Development and construction are by Bill Koch of Saco, and will begin soon following completion of the new road, public water and sewer, and underground power. Seven existing cottages have been completely refurbished.

The location is very handy to conveniences, all major roadways, and local attractions including restaurants, beaches and golf.

Please contact Sandra Murray at 415-5175 or [email protected]; and visit www.cottagesatpinemeadow.com.

