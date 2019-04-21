KENNEBUNK – Architectural historians must find this lovely home – The William Lord Thompson House – fascinating. Built in 1854 by Kimball and Day, Builders and Architects, the exterior of the home in the heart of the town’s Historic District blends Italianate and Greek Revival elements to gorgeous effect. (The pretty cupola is a particular highlight, and provides marvelous views out over the rooftops.)

Decorators and designers should discover just as much to admire, throughout a graceful interior characterized by relaxed elegance. The abundant original features are in pristine condition, or even enhanced – note the repainted, intricate morning-glory-patterned molding and medallion accenting the 11-foot ceiling of the wide entry hall.

Buyers will also be intrigued by this new listing, for a number of reasons.

Space: The four-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 12-room house measures 4,476 square feet, not counting the generous third-floor attic rooms. A huge slate patio extends living space in the warmer seasons.

Versatility: Twin front parlors/living rooms; two dining rooms (one formal, one “informal); a first-floor office/library; a large upstairs family room with a wall of built-in cabinets and shelves; and, opening off it, a big, bright crafts room / studio, lend floor-plan flexibility that will accommodate any family’s needs.

Details: Who wouldn’t love a marble fireplace in the bedroom? There are eight decorative fireplaces in total. Who would not appreciate the paneling, original plaster moldings, the window bays, the vintage light fixtures, the arched windows, the variety of wood floors (Douglas fir, heart of pine, golden oak)? The side-to-side balcony, to be decorated at Halloween, Christmas, etc., joining in the neighborhood’s festive spirit?

Location: It’s a very short walk to downtown; a very short drive to U.S. Route 1 and all conveniences; and a seven-minute drive to Kennebunk Beach. Condition: The home has been thoroughly updated over the past eight years.

Among the newer touches: a gorgeous kitchen with marble counters including a curved island; top-end stainless appliances (the SubZero fridge is paneled); and a Lacanche Range Cooker, which was imported from France, and here is complemented by colorful backsplash tiles repurposed from a schoolhouse in Belgium.

The level, 2.13-acre lot’s long back lawn is framed by woods, and the huge, three-level barn is a wonderful bonus. Accommodating two vehicles, it is in excellent condition, and has electricity, heating elements, a many-paned triangular window within its handsome pediment (this is no ordinary barn); and the most charming cat door you may ever see.

The home at 37 Summer St., Kennebunk, is listed for sale at $639,000 by Julie Grady of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices N.E. Prime Properties. Please contact Julie at 207-985-4952 ext. 1506; 207-590-0977; or at [email protected]

