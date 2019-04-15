DURHAM – One person was killed and two others were injured in a Monday morning crash.
A vehicle hit a utility pole about 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Shiloh and Deervale roads, according to a statement from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the victims died at the scene, and the other two were taken to a hospital, according to the statement. None of the victims have been identified yet.
The roads were closed during the crash scene investigation and utility pole repair.
This story will be updated.
