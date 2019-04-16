ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed ace left-hander Blake Snell on the 10-day injured list after he broke a toe on his right foot while he was at home Sunday night.

The 26-year-old Snell got hurt when he got out of the shower and then attempted to move a large granite item. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner says it was a “really dumb” move.

Snell says “It’s like a three-piece set and this pole that comes up like 2 1/2, 3 feet. Went to move it, I lifted it up and it wasn’t glued to the pole and the pole came crushing down.”

Snell is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA in four starts this season. He is eligible to return on April 24 and thinks he might miss just one start.

Tampa Bay also promoted right-hander Emilio Pagan from Triple-A Durham before Tuesday night’s game against Baltimore.

CUBS: Major League Baseball is investigating racist messages sent to Chicago reliever Carl Edwards Jr. on Instagram this month.

Edwards was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after he had trouble with his motion and got off to a tough start this season. Lee Long, Edwards’ agent, said the messages came from a couple different people.

“I’ve known CJ for a long time and while he has mentioned being upset at social-media attacks in the past, the recent incidents are completely beyond normal fan frustration,” Long said Tuesday in a statement. “No player should be expected to bear such personal attacks especially based on the color of their skin.”

The 27-year-old Edwards, who is black, declined comment through a spokeswoman for the Iowa Cubs.

PHILLIES: Philadelphia announced Tuesday that it will host baseball’s All Star Game in 2026, a move the city hopes can create momentum for an eventful year to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

The game will be the first Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Philadelphia since Veterans Stadium hosted in 1996.

YANKEES: First baseman Greg Bird went on the 10-day injured list with a left plantar fascia tear, giving New York a dozen players on the IL less than three weeks into the season.

Bird will be in a boot for 10 to 14 days before being re-evaluated, and Manager Aaron Boone expects the left-handed hitter will miss at least a month. Breakout slugger Luke Voit will get most of the reps at first base in the meantime.

It’s the fourth straight year Bird has been injured early in the season, including when he missed all of 2016 following right shoulder surgery. He has never played more than 82 games in a year, missing much of the past two seasons due to issues with his right ankle.

Boone isn’t certain when this injury occurred. Bird sought treatment before Saturday’s 4-0 victory over the White Sox, but played through it before taking a scheduled day off Sunday. The IL move is retroactive to then.

Bird is batting .171 with one homer and a .550 OPS this season. Since playing 46 excellent games as a rookie in 2015, Bird is hitting .194 with 21 homers and a .657 OPS over 140 games.

New York called up first baseman Mike Ford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and transferred outfielder Jacob Ellsbury to the 60-day injured list.

