An astronaut from Maine will launch her first space flight in September, achieving a dream she once wrote in her yearbook at Caribou High School.

Jessica Meir grew up in Caribou and later became a scientist, studying the physiology of animals in extreme environments. In 2013, NASA chose her for its astronaut training class of eight people out of a pool of 6,000 applicants. Her first flight will take off in September, and she will stay at the International Space Station until spring. Meir recently shared a picture on her Instagram and Twitter accounts of herself training in a spacesuit and holding a Maine flag.

When she joined the training class nearly six years ago, Meir told the Portland Press Herald she hoped she could travel to the space station someday.

“It’s amazing to realize this dream you have been thinking about for so long actually comes true,” she said in a telephone interview at the time.

In a video interview posted by NASA, Meir said she is working hard to prepare for the flight.

“They keep us incredibly busy, especially right now going back and forth between training trips in Russia and here, learning how to be the copilot of the Soviets, which I’ll be doing, and then coming back here and learning all about all the space station systems and all the science and everything that we’ll be doing on board,” Meir said.

“Definitely a lot of work, but trying to enjoy it and revel in it a little bit as well,” she added.

Meir was the youngest of five children in her family and has dreamed of becoming an astronaut since she was 5 years old. She graduated as valedictorian from Caribou High School in 1995. In her high school yearbook, she wrote her plan for the future was to “go for a spacewalk.”

She went on to get a bachelor’s degree in biology from Brown University in Rhode Island and a master’s degree in space science at the International Space University in France. Her doctorate in marine biology is from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California in San Diego.

Early in her career, Meir worked for three years at the Johnston Space Center in Lockheed Martin’s Human Research Facility. In that role, she participated in research flights on NASA’s reduced gravity aircraft and was an aquanaut on an exploration mission in Aquarius, an underground research laboratory.

For her doctoral research, she studied oxygen depletion in diving emperor penguins in the Antarctic and elephants seals in northern California. Later, she studied high-flying bar-headed geese at the University of British Columbia. The birds migrate twice a year over the world’s tallest mountains, the Himalayas, and Meir trained a group of geese to fly in a wind tunnel to study them in reduced oxygen conditions. In 2012, she accepted a job as an assistant professor at the Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she continued to research the physiology of animals in extreme environments. Her work has taken her on scuba diving expeditions in the Antarctic and Belize, and she is also a private pilot.

Meir’s training to be an astronaut took two years. She studied space station systems, sciences like engineering and meteorology, aircraft operations and water and wilderness survival. Her fellow participants in the space flight will be Oleg Skripochka of Russia and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of the United Arab Emirates.

She is one of two active astronauts from Maine; Chris Cassidy of York was selected for training in 2004 and has been on two space flights.

