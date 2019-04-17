Ryan Baker, North Yarmouth Academy senior midfield/attack: Baker is a first-team all-Western Maine Conference player, and two-year captain for a club pegged as the top threat to dethrone Class C champ Waynflete. The lefty is coming off a 34-goal, 38-assist season.

Anders Corey, Yarmouth junior attack: A returning first-team all-WMC player, Corey scored 32 goals with 18 assists and should lead the offense for a team intent on challenging Brunswick and Greely in Class B.

Sam Dresser, Cape Elizabeth senior midfield: A key part of Cape’s deep and balanced offensive attack, Dresser scored 15 goals with 10 assists as a junior.

David Fiorini, South Portland senior attack: A versatile player who can score and set up teammates, Fiorini is coming off a 37-goal, 29-assist season and has committed to play for Division I UMass-Lowell.

Aiden Glover, Brunswick senior attack: A returning Maine Area US Lacrosse All-American and Varsity Maine All-State pick, Glover will likely blow past 300 career points and 200 career goals this season. As a junior he scored 74 goals with 44 assists, bringing his career totals to 175 goals, 104 assists.

Andrew Granzier, Scarborough senior attack: A four-year varsity player, Granzier will shift from midfield to attack and second-year coach Zak Barrett expects he’ll score often as the Red Storm attempt to bounce back from last year’s 3-9 record.

Henry Honkonen, Marshwood senior attack: Honkonen started the season with a 7-goal, 3-assist effort in a 22-11 win against Westbrook and is coming off a 40-goal, 12-assist season. He teams with classmate Cooper Ross (34 goals, 10 assists) to give the Hawks good scoring threats.

CJ LaBreck, Thornton Academy senior midfield: The Varsity Maine 2018 Player of the Year excels in the clearing game, sets up the offense and can finish against tough defenders. He had 44 goals and 34 assists in an All-America junior season. He will play next year for Division I Monmouth University.

Miles Lipton, Waynflete senior midfielder: Coming off a 51-goal season that helped the Flyers earn the Class C title, Lipton is a returning All-American and an All-State selection. He has committed to play next season at Boston University.

Cooper Mehlhorn, South Portland senior attack: An All-American and returning All-State selection, Melhorn teams with Fiorini to form a dynamic duo for the Red Riots. Mehlhorn had 38 goals and 27 assists last season and will play at the University of Vermont.

Ean Patry, Thornton Academy senior goalie: One of several strong returning goalies in southern Maine, Patry was the first-team SMAA choice as a junior with a 67 percent save rate for the defending Class A champs. He intends to walk-on at Bryant University next year.

Riley Reed, Falmouth senior long-stick midfielder: A returning All-American, Varsity Maine All-State pick and the 2018 co-SMAA Player of the Year, Reed covers large areas of defensive territory, scooping up ground balls (84) and causing turnovers (20).

Evan Schindler, Kennebunk senior long-stick midfielder: The 6-foot-4, two-year captain can negate opponents’ top offensive threat with good body position and strong stick use. Schindler adds speed and quickness to the the Rams’ transition attack and next year will be playing for St. Michael’s College.

Jackson Williams, Greely senior midfield/faceoff: Williams won 89 percent of his faceoffs last season. As a result, he gives the Rangers’ junior 40-goal scorers Schuyler Wetmore (43 goals) and Drew Lawrence (47 goals) extra chances.

Ty Woolston, Windham senior attack: A University of Vermont commit and four-year starter, Woolston has added strength and speed since last season when he scored 37 goals with 30 assists. He and midfielder Tommy Lekousi (46 goals, 14 assists) give the Eagles potent scoring options.

