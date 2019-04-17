Portland hires a second assistant city manager at $38,879. We also have a city manager and a mayor. Plus, we lost all of our waterfront concerts to Westbrook’s Pavilion at Rock Rowe and all of the revenue that these concerts generated in Portland.
It’s no wonder that our taxes are through the roof!
Ed Reagan
Portland
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Shock, sadness, but no panic: Minutes that saved Notre Dame
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Pingree earns praise for support of carbon dividend bill
-
Business
The Wrap: Outdoor farmers market in Portland returns April 27
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ lacrosse: Five teams to watch
-
Auto
Putting diesel fuel in a gas engine is a nonstarter