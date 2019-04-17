I’m writing to thank Rep. Chellie Pingree for recently co-sponsoring the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act in the House of Representatives. This bill, H.R. 763, would discourage the use of fossil fuels by putting a gradually rising fee on carbon, making it more expensive to use gas, oil and coal, thereby encouraging a transition to renewable energy.

All collected fees, minus administrative costs, would be returned to U.S. households equally in monthly dividend checks, thereby cushioning low- and middle-income households from any economic fallout. A border adjustment would be put on carbon-intensive imports and exports to avoid trade imbalances with countries without comparable carbon-pricing systems.

In supporting this bill, Congresswoman Pingree has done her homework. More than 3,500 economists have endorsed a carbon fee and dividend policy as the most cost-effective way to lower carbon emissions. H.R. 763 will reduce America’s emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years. It will substantially reduce air pollution, improving health, and reduce catastrophic weather, saving lives. And it’s bipartisan: Both Republicans and Democrats co-sponsor the bill.

If readers want to help get this bill passed, please call Rep. Pingree and thank her for co-sponsoring H.R. 763. Then call Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King – to sponsor a similar bill in the Senate.

Mary Lee Fowler

Harpswell

