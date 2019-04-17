SANFORD — Mackenzie Turner struck out nine and Madisyn Durgin hit a solo home run in the sixth inning Wednesday as Cheverus/North Yarmouth opened its softball season with a 9-2 win over Sanford.

Durgin’s homer pushed Cheverus ahead 9-2.

Alexandra Hammond, Caitlin Kennedy-Jensen and Elizabeth Kennedy each added two hits and a double for Cheverus.

Grace Curley had two hits and an RBI in the first inning for Sanford.

SKOWHEGAN 26, MT. ARARAT 0: Sydney Ames tossed a perfect game with 13 strikeouts and Skowhegan pounded 23 hits in the opener for both teams.

Ames also went 4 for 5, and sophomore Mariah Whittemore clubbed a pair of homers and drove in seven runs. Sydney Reed was 4 for 6 with a triple, and Jaycie Christopher had a home run and two doubles in her varsity debut.

Skowhegan scored 15 runs in the second inning, finishing with the most runs since scoring 21 in its season opener in 2014.

OCEANSIDE 2, MARANACOOK 0: Chloe Jones struck out 14 in leading Oceanside (1-0) to victory against the Black Bears (0-1) at Kents Hill.

Jones’ final strikeout was the 500th of her high school career. Jones also held Maranacook to one hit, a bunt single from Aby Jacques.

The Mariners had three hits off Marancook’s Natalie Costa, two singles from Abby Veilleux and a single from Grace Pratt.

BASEBALL

MARANACOOK 12, OCEANSIDE 6: Duncan Rogers had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI as the Black Bears beat the Mariners at Kents Hill.

Maranacook starter Jay Lauter struck out 10 and allowed one hit and two runs in four innings.

SCARBOROUGH 9, BONNY EAGLE 6: Zachary Alofs broke a 6-6 tie with an RBI single in the top of the eighth and Nick Frink followed with a two-run home run as the Red Storm beat the Scots in a season opener at Standish.

Frink tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single.

Bonny Eagle took a 4-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run single from Khyler Hart, but Scarborough scored six times over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to tie it.

Jack Clark pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and struck out five to get the win for Scarborough.

KENNEBUNK 2, WINDHAM 0: Tommy Lazos doubled home Derek Smith to break a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth, and scored on an error later in the inning as Kennebunk (1-0) slipped past the Eagles (0-1) at Windham.

Lazos finished with two of the Rams’ four hits. Bryce Afthim, who struck out 11, had both of Windham’s hits.

