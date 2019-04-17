BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Luke Tendler delivered a first-pitch RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to score Jhon Nunez with the go-ahead run as the Portland Sea Dogs’ (3-7) rallied for an 11-7 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils (6-5) in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Portland, down 7-0 entering the sixth, scored the final 11 runs of the game as Sea Dogs relievers Matt Kent, Andrew Schwaab and Adam Lau combined for 8 1/3 innings of four-hit ball, allowing one run and and striking out 10.

The Sea Dogs rallied with a five-run sixth inning ignited by Luke Tendler’s two-run single and capped by Keith Curcio’s two-run homer. Portland tied the game at seven in the seventh when C.J. Chatham doubled home Aneury Tavarez and scored on a wild pitch.

HORSE RACING

SANTA ANITA: There were no positive tests in the first two weeks of horse racing at Santa Anita under new rules limiting race-day medication at the track in Arcadia, California.

The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita, implemented the changes in mid-March after nearly two dozen horses suffered fatal injuries in training or racing.

Dr. Rick Arthur, equine consultant to the California Horse Racing Board, says the test results are “fairly impressive given how quickly this was implemented.” He says out-of-competition testing done on horses at Santa Anita also yielded no positives.

Among the changes imposed were banning the use of the anti-bleeding medication Lasix and increasing the ban on legal therapeutic NSAIDs, joint injections, shockwave therapy and anabolic steroids.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Rafael Nadal showed no lingering effects of a recent injury as he breezed into the third round on Wednesday in Monaco with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Roberto Bautista Agut.

Nadal was making his season debut on clay and playing his first match since suffering a knee injury at Indian Wells one month ago , but the defending champion looked sharp from the start and secured an early break of serve for 2-0.

Nadal is looking to win the clay-court tournament for a record-extending 12th time and increase his Masters record to 34 titles. He next plays Grigor Dimitrov, whom he has beaten 11 times in 12 matches.

Third-seeded Alexander Zverev, No. 4 Dominic Thiem, No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 10 Daniil Medvedev, and No. 13 Fabio Fognini also advanced to the third round Wednesday. But No. 5 Kei Nishikori, who lost to Nadal in last year’s final, was beaten by Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-5, 6-4.

GAMBLING

GOLF: The gambler who hit it big on Tiger Woods’ Masters victory has a lengthy criminal record in his home state of Wisconsin.

James Adducci was presented with a check for more than $1.2 million Monday at a Las Vegas sportsbook. Adducci cashed in on 14-1 odds that Woods would capture the tournament that ended Sunday in Augusta, Georgia. His win marks the largest golf payout ever for sportsbook operator William Hill US.

Online court records indicate the 39-year-old Adducci has had multiple run-ins with the law in Wisconsin dating to 2005. None of his offenses were felonies, but his record includes four disorderly conduct convictions with domestic abuse sentence modifiers in La Crosse County.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Fernando Llorente sent Tottenham into its first European Cup semifinal in 57 years and ended Manchester City’s quadruple hopes by scoring the decider in a breathtaking Champions League game that produced seven goals and saw an apparent injury-time winner for City ruled out after a video review.

City won the second leg 4-3 at home but Tottenham advanced 4-4 on aggregate on Wednesday thanks to the away goals rule to set up a meeting with Ajax.

• Liverpool returned to the semifinals after comfortably beating Porto 4-1 on Wednesday, with attacking trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino grabbing a goal each.

– Staff and news service report

