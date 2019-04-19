BREWER

A fund-raising walk to benefit the National MS Society will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Brewer Auditorium, at 203 State St.

An estimated 300 people are expected to turn out for Walk MS, to help raise a goal of more than $34,500 while creating a supportive community of friends, families and loved ones who bring awareness to and support for those living with muscular dystrophy.

To find a walk near you, to participate or to volunteer, visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email [email protected]

For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society go to nationalMSsociety.org or call 800-344-4867.

KENNEBUNK

Looking to do a little spring cleaning and downsizing? The Brick Store Museum may be able to help. The museum will host its premiere “Spring Up & Pass Down Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 117 Main St., offering a yard sale, with contributors receiving 50 percent of the proceeds for items they donate.

Those items must be dropped off at the museum (and paperwork filled out) prior to Wednesday. Only gently used and like-new items will be accepted. The museum will only store items through the May 4 deadline, with unsold and uncollected items disposed of after that date.

Also available on Saturday will be a Spring Into Action & Stuff the Dumpster event. For $25, people can toss their disposible items. Those things should arrive packed in boxes that dumpster attendants will recycle. This will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis until the dumpster is full. For a list of unacceptable items, go to www.brickstoremuseum.org/programs.

BATH

The Bath Elementary PTA and BIW have partnered with companies, organizations, clubs and schools to support a premiere STEM Night event, planned from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bath Middle School Gymnasium at 6 Old Brunswick Road.

This science, technology, engineering and mathematics night is expected to attract more than 300 students and their families from the Bath area for a fun night of learning, sharing ideas, and interacting with local resources and opportunities in the STEM fields.

With the help of parents, teachers and local organizations, the event will expose students to an entertaining, hands-on lesson in Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, 3-D printing, laser scanning, drone flight and robotic powered vehicles (to name a few).

For more details, call the Bath Elementary PTA vice president, Karen Dsilva at 917-842-0662 or email [email protected]

WELLS

Wells Public Library will host a Teen Game tournament at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1434 Post Road.

Teens are invited to drop by the library on the last Wednesday of each month to participate in our ongoing gaming tournament.

Each month, new competitive games are available, ranging from retro board games to Wii marathons to the new Nintendo Switch.

This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

For more details, call Jade Austin at 207-646-8181 or email [email protected]

SANFORD

North Parish Women’s Fellowship will host its annual Big Outdoor Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at North Parish Church Grounds and inside the vestry at 895 Main St.

Bargains include household, small furniture and appliances, a white elephant table, craft supplies, luggage and bags, some shop tools and garden items, toys, books and seasonal items.

St. George’s Episcopal Church will hold its annual Spring 50¢ Clothing Sale from 9 a.m to 7:30 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3 Emerson St.

Free blood pressure screening will be available both days.

SOUTH PORTLAND

The 105-member Portland Community Chorus, under the direction of the York High choral director, Rob Westerberg, will offer two performances of its “Welcome to Spring” concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday, at South Portland High at 637 Highland Ave.

Tickets are $15 at the door and online at www.portlandcommunitychorus.org.

YORK

The York High Drama Club, in association with the York Parks and Recreation Department, will present the Lionel Bart classic musical “Oliver!” this weekend at the York Community Auditorium, at 1 Robert Stevens Dr.

Performances are planned for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $7 for adults or $5 for students, seniors and military veterans. Tickets are available at the door or at the Parks and Recreation office.

For more details, call (207) 363-1040.

More than 65 students ranging in age from 7 to 18 will star in this musical, which features graduating seniors and longtime York High stars Marie Hamel as Nancy and Noah Fox as Fagin. Other seniors include Peter Arsenault, Jynessa Leblanc and Danielle O’Connell. The production is directed and choreographed by George Hosker Bouley and designed by Steve Hamel. Musically directors are Cynthia Keating and Evie Finucan.

York Public Library will host the talk “How Do Colleges Really Choose Students?: An Inside Look at the College Admissions Process,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 15 Long Sands Road.

Wendy Thompson, a former Bowdoin College assistant dean of admissions, will head the talk, giving an entertaining, interactive and informative presentation that illustrates the many factors of consideration for college admission.

Thompson’s presentation is geared toward families of high school students.

For more details, call 207-363-2818 or go to www.york.lib.me.us .

DAMARISCOTTA

Skidompha Library will host a silent auction this week to benefit The Lincoln County News digital archive. The auction has a wide array of eclectic items with local history. Peruse items during open hours of 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 184 Main St.

Winners will be notified via the contact information they provide on the bid sheet.

The Lincoln County News digital archive is an ongoing partnership between Skidompha and The Lincoln County News to digitize historical copies of the paper. The online archive will provide a searchable record of local news, dating to the 1870s.

For more details, go to www.skidompha.org.

