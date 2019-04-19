NEW YORK — CC Sabathia played stopper for the Yankees in earning his first win of the season and Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer to help New York beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Friday night.

Mike Tauchman also went deep and the Yankees got four solid innings from their bullpen to bounce back from a listless performance against the last-place Royals in the series opener. Held without an extra-base hit Thursday for the first time since Aug. 5, New York quickly rebounded and improved to 4-3 on its nine-game homestand.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 3: Yoan Moncada hit a mammoth home run in the first inning, and host Chicago eventually broke the game open with five runs in the seventh.

Detroit Manager Ron Gardenhire was ejected in the fifth inning for having words with plate umpire Todd Tichenor after Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann (0-3) walked in a run.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Kyle Hendricks struck out a season-high 11 over seven scoreless innings in his first win, and host Chicago beat Arizona.

Hendricks (1-3) became the third consecutive Cubs starter to go seven innings without allowing a run after Jose Quintana and Cole Hamels did it in back-to-back shutouts against Miami. The right-hander gave up three hits and two walks after losing his first three starts.

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 2: Miami’s runs came home on an error, a walk and a hit batsman, helping the Marlins break a four-game losing streak by beating Washington at home.

Miami, last in the majors in runs, totaled just six hits and went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position. But pinch-hitter Martin Prado’s bases-loaded walk in the sixth put the Marlins ahead for the first time since Saturday, and they won after being shut out in the past two games.

NOTES

SUSPENSIONS: Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller was suspended for five games by Major League Baseball, which concluded he intentionally threw a pitch that hit Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox this week.

Anderson was suspended one game for his actions after benches cleared, and Chicago Manager Rick Renteria was suspended for one game for aggressive actions. All three were fined Friday by Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre.

Anderson spiked his bat following a two-run homer Wednesday, and Keller hit him in the buttocks with his first pitch leading off the sixth.

METS: Jacob deGrom is being put on the injured list and returning to New York for an MRI on his elbow after the NL Cy Young Award winner reported a sore right arm.

“He came in on the off-day and played a little catch and started feeling it a little bit,” Mets Manager Mickey Callaway said before Friday night’s game at St. Louis. “We’re not sure what it is.”

YANKEES: Logan Morrison agreed to a minor league contract with New York, which was looking for another first base option with Greg Bird again on the injured list.

