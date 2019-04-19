Shane Lowry led the RBC Heritage in South Carolina at 9-under par with two holes left when the rain-delayed second round was suspended Friday because of darkness.

Trey Mullinax was a stroke back after a 68. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson and Emiliano Grillo were 7 under after 67s.

Lowry moved in front with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th. There was a delay of 3 hours, 43 minutes when strong storms that caused problems elsewhere in the Southeast this week struck Harbour Town Golf Links at Hilton Head Island.

Lowry opened with a 65 to take the first-round lead. The Irishman birdied his first two holes to get to 8 under before play was halted due to rain and wind.

Johnson, who tied for second at the Masters last week, had his fifth round in the 60s in his past six here. Grillo had an albatross on the par-5 fifth hole when he holed his 254-yard second shot. It was the second albatross at Harbour Town since 2007.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Scott McCarron topped the leaderboard at 4 under with two holes left when first-round play in the rain-delayed Mitsubishi Electric Classic was suspended because of darkness in Duluth, Georgia.

The start of the event was delayed more than four hours because of 2 3/4 inches of rain overnight and severe weather in the morning at TPC Sugarloaf.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: An erratic Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 defeat against Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals in Monaco.

The top-ranked Serb, who has won the tournament twice, looked out of sorts and produced 47 unforced errors.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal was not at his best, either. But the second-ranked Spaniard rallied from 4-1 down against unseeded Guido Pella to win 7-6 (1), 6-3 and move closer to a record-extending 12th title in the event.

Nadal next faces No. 13 Fabio Fognini, who beat No. 9 Borna Coric of Croatia 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. Medvedev faces unseeded Dusan Lajovic, who beat Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive tackle Ra’Shede Hageman, giving a second chance to a player the team released in 2017 after he was charged with domestic violence.

The 28-year-old Hageman, a second-round pick from Minnesota in 2014, started a combined 16 games in 2015 and 2016. He has been out of the league since his release by the Falcons following an incident with his girlfriend in 2016.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Seattle Storm Coach Dan Hughes has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer that was discovered after a recent emergency appendectomy.

Hughes said in a video released by the team that a treatment plan is still being finalized by doctors in Seattle but that he is expected to undergo surgery before the new season begins in late May.

