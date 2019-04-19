GIRLS

Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook senior: Bayak won the high jump (5 feet, 11 inches) and was second in the triple jump (37-4) at the Class A state meet last year, then captured the New England title in the high jump at 5-11. This winter, she won the Class A high jump with an all-time Maine best of 6-0, then won the New England title (5-11) and finished second at New Balance Indoor Nationals (5-10 3/4).

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus sophomore: Bossong won the 100 (12.18 seconds) and 400 (56.95) at last year’s Class A championships. This winter, she broke state records in the 55 (7.20), 200 (25.43) and 400 (57.13) at the Class A indoor meet. Bossong also lowered her all-time state record in the 400 to 55.28 at New Balance nationals.

Darcy Cochran, Cape Elizabeth junior: Cochran won the 100 hurdles (14.94) and 300 hurdles (45.97) at last year’s Class B championships. This winter, she captured the title in the 55 hurdles in a state-best time of 8.41, then finished third at New Englands in 8.52.

Emma Gallant, Cheverus junior: Gallant won the 200 (25.57) and finished second in the 400 (57.43) at last year’s Class A championships. She finished second in the 200 (26.17) and 400 (59.46) indoors this winter.

Lily Horne, Freeport senior: Horne won the 1,600 (5:13.28) and 3,200 (11:17.84) at the Class B meet last spring. She swept the Class B Nordic races at the skiing state championships this winter.

Emily Labbe, Scarborough junior: Labbe won the 100 hurdles (14.75) and finished second in the 300 hurdles (46.94) in Class A last spring. This winter, she won the 55 hurdles in 8.44 at the state meet.

Olivia Reynolds, North Yarmouth Academy sophomore: Reynolds won the 1,600 (5:14.45) and 3,200 (12:33.67) at the Class C meet last year.

Carolyn Todd, Greely senior: Todd finished second in the 1,600 (5:21.08) and 3,200 (11:41.81) last year at the Class B championships. This winter, she won the 2-mile (12:02.46) and finished fourth in the 800 (2:30.30).

Kate Tugman, Gorham junior: Tugman finished second in the 2-mile (11:18.75) and fourth in the mile (5:16.61) at the Class A indoor state meet, then finished third in the 2-mile at New Englands (10:55.54).

Emma White, Cheverus senior: White won the triple jump (37-4) and long jump (17-5) and was third in the 100 hurdles (15.52) at last year’s Class A meet. This winter, she finished second in the long jump (17-4 1/2) and triple jump (37-6 1/2), and third in the 55 hurdles (8.77).

BOYS

Zackary Allocca, Bonny Eagle junior: Allocca placed second in the triple jump (43 feet, 7 1/4 inches) and third in long jump (21-1) at last year’s Class A meet. This winter, he won the state title in the triple jump (42-4 1/4) and was second in the long jump (20-6 1/4).

John Auer, Falmouth senior: Auer won the mile (4 minutes, 26.86 seconds) at the Class A indoor meet. He finished second in the 1,600 (4:26.95) and third in the 800 (2:03.60) last spring.

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat junior: Berry-Gaviria missed the indoor season because of an injury, but won the 1,600 (4:26.66) and 3,200 (9:56.43) at the Class A meet last year.

Anthony Clavette, Scarborough senior: Clavette finished second in the high jump (6-2) and third in the 110 hurdles (15.53) at last year’s Class A meet. He won the high jump (6-4) at the indoor meet this winter and was fourth in the triple jump (41-2 1/2).

Jarett Flaker, Scarborough junior: At the Class A indoor meet, Flaker won the 55 (6.48), 200 (22.65) and 400 (50.20). He also set the all-time state record in the 400 when he ran 48.73 in January. Flaker missed last year’s outdoor state meet because of a hamstring injury, but held the fastest time in the state in the 100 (10.83) and 200 (22.23).

Jason Montano, Thornton Academy senior: Montano won the shot put (55- 1/4) and the discus (145-7) at last year’s Class A championships, then won the New England title in the shot put in 59-2 1/2. This winter, Montano broke the shot put state meet record at 62-0 1/4, then improved to 63-2 1/4 while finishing second at New England. He paced third at New Balance Indoor Nationals (62-8 1/2).

Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook junior: Sharif won the 800 (1:55.45) at the Class A indoor championships in a meet record time, and set the all-time Maine record at New Balance nationals (1:53.72).

Travis Snyder, Thornton Academy senior: Snyder won the Class A pole vault indoors with an all-time state best of 16-7, and was second in the 55 hurdles (7.96). Last spring, he won state titles in the pole vault (15-9), 300 hurdles (41.53) and 110 hurdles (14.96).

Max Spaulding, Thornton Academy junior: In his first season at Thornton, Spaulding finished second in the 400 (52.20) and fourth in the 200 (23.22) at the Class A indoor meet. Last spring while competing for Winslow, he finished second in the 400 (49.77) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.04) at the Class B meet.

Sean Tompkins, Cheverus junior: Tompkins won the 100 (11.06) and 200 (22.64) at last year’s Class A meet. This winter, he finished second in the 200 (23.10) and third in the 55 (6.62) at the state meet.

