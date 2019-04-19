GIRLS

1. Cheverus: The defending Class A champions are seeking their third straight title. Cheverus returns Victoria Bossong, Emma Gallant and Emma White, all of whom should contend for multiple individual titles. The Stags won the indoor meet this winter, with those three athletes combining to score 68 of the team’s 72 points.

2. Thornton Academy: The Trojans finished second in Class A last spring and return each runner from their winning 400 relay team, along with Jaigan Boudreau, the defending champion in the discus. Mia Taranko, Sabrina Merrifield and Kylie Bedard also return and should provide plenty of scoring in the sprint and field events for Thornton to make a run at a title.

3. Greely: Greely is looking to win its third straight Class B title. The Rangers return distance runners Carolyn Todd and Marin Provencher, who combined to score 28 of the team’s 67 points last spring, and all but one runner from the third-place 3,200-meter relay team.

4. Scarborough: The Red Storm finished fourth in Class A last year but bring back state champions Emily Labbe and Anna Gardner, who are favorites in the 100 hurdles and pole vault. Scarborough also returns all but one runner for its fourth-place 1,600-relay team and brings in freshman Megan Randall, who should provide points in the distance events.

5. York: The Wildcats finished second in Class B last spring and return Hayley Smith, the indoor champion in the 200, who should finish high in the 100 and hurdle events. They also have three others who could be top scorers: Audrey Grimes (300 hurdles), Erin O’Donnell (200 and 400), and Phoebe Slovenski (pole vault).

BOYS

1. Thornton Academy: The Trojans won the Class A indoor title and were co-champions with Falmouth at last year’s outdoor meet. All-Americans Travis Snyder (pole vault) and Jason Montano (shot put) are heavy favorites to win individual titles and combined to score 52 of the team’s 67 points last spring. Thornton will also get additional scoring from Winslow transfer Max Spaulding, one of the top sprinters in the state, who was second in the 200 and fourth in the 400 this winter.

2. Scarborough: The Red Storm finished fourth last year in Class A but were without star sprinter Jarett Flaker, who missed the meet because of a hamstring injury. The junior could win three events this year (100, 200, 400) and contribute 30 points. Scarborough also returns seniors Anthony Clavette, the indoor champion in the high jump, and Ben Hatch, the runner-up in the 100 (11.07) and long jump (21-8 1/2 ) last spring. Scarborough is seeking its third title in four years.

3. Falmouth: The Yachtsmen were co-champions in Class A with Thornton Academy last year, and return each runner from their 100- and 400-meter relay teams – including sophomore Alvaro Fuentes-Cantillana, who finished second in the 200 (22.76). John Auer, Ben Greene and Benjamin Potter will provide scoring in the distance events, as should Josh Bradford in the shot put.

4. Cheverus: Cheverus was three points out of second place at last year’s Class A meet and returns two individual winners in Sean Tompkins (200) and Owen Burke (400). The Stags should also get a boost from sophomore Giovanni Fornaro, who finished in the top-five in the discus (3rd, 133-1) and shot put (4th, 43-10 1/4).

5. York: The defending Class B champions graduated four seniors who combined to score 55 of the team’s 88 points, but the Wildcats won this year’s indoor meet. York returns javelin champion Aidan Martin, as well as Jon Rodrigues, the indoor champion in the triple jump. Martin is also a top returner in the shot put. Jon Burke (110 hurdles) and Griffin Bean (pole vault) will provide additional scoring.

