The Boston Red Sox called up prospect Michael Chavis on Friday in a series of roster moves before the first game of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chavis and Tzu-Wei Lin were added to the 25-man roster, while infielder Eduardo Nunez was placed on the 10-day injured list and right-handed pitcher Erasmo Ramirez was designated for assignment.

Chavis, a 23-year-old infielder, was selected by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2014 draft. A right-handed hitter, Chavis hit .250 with four home runs, two doubles, seven walks and a .954 OPS in 12 games with Pawtucket this season.

Chavis played 33 games with the Portland Sea Dogs last season after serving an 80-game suspension because of a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs. Primarily a third baseman, Chavis hit .303 with six home runs and 17 RBI for Portland last season before being called up to Pawtucket.

He has seen time at first, second and third base this season. He is expected to see most of his time at second in Boston with Dustin Pedroia, Brock Holt and Nunez all on the injured list.

Lin has appeared in 63 games with the Red Sox over the last three seasons.

Share

< Previous

Next >