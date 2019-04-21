MILWAUKEE — Cody Bellinger reached over the right-field wall to rob Christian Yelich in the eighth inning of yet another home run, then hit a solo drive off Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth Sunday to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-5.

Bellinger connected for his 11th home run. On Friday night, the hard-throwing Hader (0-2) gave up a three-run homer to Enrique Hernandez in the eighth that led Los Angeles to a 5-3 win.

“We are going to eat some pizza here in a minute,” Bellinger said when asked what he enjoyed most about the day. “Pretty hungry, honestly.”

Joc Pederson hit two home runs, including a drive to begin the game, and tied a career high with four hits. He scored three times as the Dodgers won for the seventh time in eight games. They took 3 of 4 games at Miller Park.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 0: Stephen Strasburg struck out 11 and allowed two hits in eight innings to help Washington avert a series sweep at Miami.

Ryan Zimmerman hit two solo home runs and Brian Dozier had another.

GIANTS 3, PIRATES 2: Buster Posey snapped the longest homerless drought of his career with a three-run shot off Chris Archer and tagged Jung Ho Kang of Pittsburgh at the plate for the final out for visiting San Francisco.

Posey hit a fastball from Archer (1-1) barely over the fence in center field with one out in the fifth for a three-run homer to give the Giants the lead. The home run was the first for Posey since he went deep against Miami on June 19, 2018, a span of 237 at-bats.

CUBS 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1: David Bote hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning, and Chicago used a terrific performance by Tyler Chatwood at home.

Led by Chatwood’s six strong innings, Chicago carried a 1-0 lead into the ninth. But Jarrod Dyson hit a drive to right off Pedro Strop (1-1) with one out, making it 1-1.

CARDINALS 6, METS 4: Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs and Noah Syndergaard had better luck at the plate than on the mound, hitting a homer with Dexter Fowler’s help as St. Louis won at home.

Syndergaard (1-2) allowed six runs, four earned, on eight hits in five innings, but his most memorable play came while batting in the fourth. He hit a deep fly ball to center that Fowler leaped for on the warning track even though it was well below the fence. The ball deflected off Fowler’s glove and over the fence for Syndergaard’s fifth career homer and first since Aug. 16, 2016, at Arizona.

PADRES 4, REDS 3: Austin Hedges homered and Wil Myers hit a go-ahead, two-run double in a four-run third inning for San Diego, which won at home to snap a six-game losing streak.

Myers’ double to left off Tyler Mahle gave the Padres their first lead in a week. They hadn’t led since taking a 1-0 advantage in the first inning at Arizona on April 14 in a game they lost, 8-4. They returned home and lost two to Colorado before dropping the first three games of this series.

ROCKIES 4, PHILLIES 1: Jon Gray pitched six scoreless innings, Tony Wolters had a two-run double and Colorado won at Denver for its sixth win in seven games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 4, WHITE SOX 3: Daniel Norris struck out six batters in five innings to earn his first win in two years and help Detroit triumph at home.

TWINS 4, ORIOLES 3: Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings, Willians Astudillo drove in two runs and Minnesota held on at Baltimore for a three-game sweep.

YANKEES 7, ROYALS 6: Austin Romine drove in the winning run in the 10th inning with his third RBI single, and New York overcame a bullpen collapse that followed another scoreless start by James Paxton to win at home.

RANGERS 11, ASTROS 10: Joey Gallo had the first sacrifice fly of his career in his 1,337th plate appearance and matched his best with five RBI, helping Shelby Miller get his first major league victory in two years as Texas held on at Arlington, Texas.

ANGELS 8, MARINERS 6: Tommy La Stella hit two home runs and Los Angeles held on at Anaheim, California, to end a six-game losing streak.

BLUE JAYS 5, ATHLETICS 4: Justin Smoak finished with four hits as Toronto won at Oakland, California, for a three-game sweep.

