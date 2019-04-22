AUGUSTA — A Waterville man who slipped and fell on ice while fleeing a bank he allegedly had just robbed — dropping the stolen money and a gun in front of a police officer — was indicted by a grand jury in Kennebec County on charges of robbery and theft.

Jason M. Mackenrodt, 37, of Waterville, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday in Augusta.

Mackenrodt, according to the indictment, used force to compel a worker at Bangor Savings Bank in Waterville to give him more than $10,000 in cash from the bank in a Feb. 12 robbery that didn’t end well for the Waterville man.

After he brandished a handgun at the bank, according to police, Mackenrodt ran across four lanes of traffic on Main Street and into a local Chinese restaurant parking lot, where he slipped and fell on ice, causing the money and a gun to fall out of his jacket pocket and spill onto the parking lot. That slip occurred in front of Glenn Lang, a special agent for the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Task Force, who just happened to be in the parking lot at the time. Lang tackled Mackenrodt, and Waterville police then arrived and arrested him.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Also indicted by the grand jury, last week at the Capital Judicial Center were:

• Robert M. Conklin Jr., 43, of South China, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, March 20, 2018, in China; and three counts of possession of sexually explicit materials, depicting someone under the age of 12 years old, March 20 in China.

• Tyler B. Farrell, 26, of Waterville, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, fentanyl powder, Dec. 28, 2018, in Waterville.

• David Harper, 33, of Queens, New York, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, Feb. 6 in Waterville.

• Walter B. Hawkins, 29, of Waterville, theft by deception, Dec. 3, 2018, in Waterville.

• Jay R. Holt, 48, of Waterville, arson, Nov. 23, 2018, in Waterville.

• Martin Galvan, 32, of Mount Vernon, New York, also known as Martin Galvin, Martin Galvane, Martin Juluan, Juan J. Galvan and H, four counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs Feb. 19 in Waterville, two counts of which allege trafficking in cocaine base, or crack, in a “safe zone” and the sale of more than 32 grams of crack, one count alleging trafficking in more than 112 grams of cocaine and one count alleging trafficking in 6 grams or more of fentanyl powder, and criminal forfeiture of $1,564.

• Wesley A. Glidden, 35, of Jefferson, eluding an officer, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating after suspension, all Feb. 19 in Windsor; and assault Feb. 14 in Windsor.

• Earl Edmund Leigh Jr., 44, of Gardiner, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Feb. 9 in Gardiner.

• Craig Leslie MacDonald, 54, of Waterville, failure to comply with the Maine Sex Offender Registry.

• Keith Marriner, 59, of Augusta, four counts of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, one alleging trafficking in cocaine base Oct. 30, 2018, another count on the same date involving heroin, both in Augusta, one count alleging trafficking of heroin, and one cocaine base, both Nov. 1, 2018, in Augusta.

• Jesse D. Nichols, 29, of Augusta, robbery and theft, Feb. 10 in Augusta.

• Linda J. Rice, 50, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, Jan. 28 in Waterville; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Feb. 6 in Waterville; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, Feb. 6 in Waterville.

• Jeffrey T. Paradis, 40, of Augusta, criminal OUI and operating after suspension, Dec. 23, 2018, in Augusta.

• Samantha M. Perry, 26, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine, Nov. 29, 2018, in Waterville; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, Dec. 7, 2018, in Waterville; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Jan. 4 in Waterville; violation of conditions of release, Nov. 29, 2018, in Waterville; violating conditions of release Dec. 7, 2018, in Waterville; and violating condition of release, Jan. 4 in Waterville.

• Justin L. Pourier, 22, of Augusta, domestic violence assault, March 16 in Oakland; and obstructing the report of a crime or injury, March 16 in Oakland.

• Jennifer Marie Poirier, 33, of Bangor, theft and criminal trespass, Feb. 9 in Augusta.

• Robert E. Purington III, 46, of Gardiner, eluding an officer, criminal operating under the influence, failure to stop for an officer, and criminal speed, Dec. 20, 2018, in Gardiner.

• Rachel L. Rogers, 37, of Augusta, theft and misuse of identification, Dec. 5, 2017, and March 10, 2018, in Augusta; and theft and misuse of identification, June 1, 2018, and Sept. 11, 2018, in Augusta.

• Megan Shockley, 25, of West Gardiner, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Jan. 14 in Gardiner; violation of conditions of release, Jan. 14 in Gardiner; unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Jan. 16 in Gardiner; violation of conditions of release, Jan. 16 in Gardiner; and criminal forfeiture of two firearms and three ammunition magazines.

• Darren Smith, 39, of Gardiner, unlawful possession of schedule W drug, fentanyl powder, Feb. 6 in Gardiner.

• Hallie L. Stevens, 32, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, Oct. 12, 2018, in Waterville; and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, Sept. 28, 2018, in Winslow.

• Tatyana N. Tomlinson, 23, of Brooklyn, New York, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, assault, failure to give correct name and violation of condition of release, Feb. 3 in Augusta.

• Christopher Vargas, 32, of New York City, three counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, Feb. 19 in Winslow and/or Waterville, with one of those counts involving 32 grams or more of cocaine base, one 112 grams or more of cocaine, and one 6 or more grams of Fentanyl powder, and criminal forfeiture of $630.

