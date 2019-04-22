SOCCER

Chelsea moved into the Premier League’s top four Monday night with a 2-2 draw against Burnley in London.

Chelsea climbed into the final Champions League qualifying spot, one point above fifth-place Arsenal and three ahead of Manchester United, but has played one game more.

Burnley, meanwhile, all but guaranteed its Premier League status for another season. The Clarets are nine points ahead of Cardiff in the final relegation place with three games left and have a far superior goal difference, the first tiebreaker.

GREEK LEAGUE: Tens of thousands of fans in Greece’s second-largest city partied through the night and into Monday after PAOK Thessaloniki became the first team outside Athens to win the title since 1988.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: CBS Sports Network will broadcast 40 games beginning next month when the season opens.

The league, which will begin its 23rd season May 24, also has a deal with ESPN to show 16 regular-season telecasts, including three on ABC. Last year the WNBA had a strong regular season with combined average viewership across ESPN2 and NBA TV up 31 percent over 2017.

• The Los Angeles Sparks acquired guard Alexis Jones from the Minnesota Lynx for guard Odyssey Sims.

USA BASKETBALL: Atlanta Hawks Coach Lloyd Pierce was added as an assistant coach for this summer, when the Americans compete in the World Cup in China and try to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Brenda Jackson, the mother of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a longtime employee at JR Motorsports alongside her daughter, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, died following a battle with cancer. She was 65.

Jackson was the daughter of Robert Gee, who built cars for various racers, including the late Dale Earnhardt. She married Earnhardt in 1972 and had two children. Dale Jr. and Kelley remained with their mother when the couple separated and Earnhardt chased a career in NASCAR.

INDYCAR: J.R. Hildebrand will race in the Indianapolis 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in a second entry dedicated to the late Dan Gurney. Hildebrand will pilot the No. 48 as a nod to the number used by Gurney – a racer, car builder and team owner who died in 2018.

TENNIS

BARCELONA OPEN: Defending champion Rafael Nadal, coming off a loss to Fabio Fognini in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters, will face Leonardo Mayer of Argentina in his first match Wednesday after a first-round bye.

Mayer defeated Marius Copil 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-5 in the first round. Mayer, ranked 63rd, saved all five break points he faced in a match lasting more than 2 1/2 hours.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Offensive lineman Evan Boehm signed a one-year tender to play for the Indianapolis Colts next season.

Boehm, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound interior lineman, made four starts and played in 11 games with Indianapolis last season. He also spent five weeks on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.

• Safety J.J. Wilcox, who started 35 games in four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

– News service report

