Mia Banglmaier, Kennebunk girls’ lacrosse: After missing last season with a knee injury, the junior returned to action Saturday and won 12 of 18 draws and scored twice to lead the Rams to an 11-4 victory over Greely in Kennebunk’s season opener.

Ryan Creamer, Medomak Valley softball: Creamer, a senior, went 4 for 4 and pitched a complete game as Medomak Valley beat Poland, 3-2, on Friday in its season opener.

Bella Dickinson, Scarborough softball: The junior pitcher allowed four hits and struck out seven, while also hitting a two-run home run, in a 13-3 opening win over Bonny Eagle.

Nic Frink, Scarborough baseball: Frink, a freshman, had a varsity debut to remember Wednesday. His RBI single in the sixth inning tied the game 6-6 and he put the capper on a 9-6 eight-inning win against Bonny Eagle with a two-run homer.

Gavin Hamm, Yarmouth boys’ lacrosse: Hamm, a junior, scored four goals and added four assists in the Clippers’ 13-4 season-opening win against Greely on Thursday.

Olivia Howe, Thornton Academy softball: The senior struck out 13 and allowed five hits in the Trojans’ 5-3 season-opening win over Windham. Howe also had two hits.

Chloe Jones, Oceanside softball: Jones, a senior pitcher, struck out 14, including the 500th her career, and allowed only one hit in a 2-0 win over Maranacook in the season opener. In a 4-0 win over Erskine Academy two days later, she struck out 15 and allowed only two hits.

Jonah Place, Marshwood baseball: Place, a junior, was 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored and also earned the win as a relief pitcher in the Hawks’ season-opening 20-4 win Wednesday against Deering.

