Fryeburg police said the Saco River swelled overnight, causing it to flood its banks and damage about 25 seasonal homes on Lovewell Pond.

Police Chief Joshua Potvin in a statement Tuesday said that members of Fryeburg’s police and fire departments’ Swift Water Rescue Team used a town-owned airboat to assess the flooding damage. Photographs posted on the department’s Facebook page showed several partially submerged homes, mostly in the area of Duck Cove Road and Lovewell Pond Road.

No one was stranded by the flood and no injuries were reported.

Most of the homes were seasonal, according to Potvin.

“The Saco River and Lovewell Pond water levels came up substantially overnight due to the rainfall and ice/snow melting in the nearby mountains,” Potvin said. “We wanted to assess the situation by boat to ensure that no residents were stranded or needed our assistance due to the flooding.”

Potvin said the water rescue team on Tuesday discovered that about 25 homes on the pond sustained extensive water damage from the flooding.

The flooding was significant enough to cause gas and propane tanks to break free from some homes. Central Maine Power Company cut electrical power to the homes.

Potvin said the water rescue crew recovered the tanks and other hazardous debris that was floating in the flood waters. The fire department secured the tanks, some of which had begun to leak, Potvin said.

Potvin said he is not sure if the town will seek state aid to cover the property owners’ losses. That decision will be left up to the town’s emergency management director, he said.

