Top Red Sox pitching prospect Darwinzon Hernandez was scheduled to make his third start of the season for the Portland Sea Dogs Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

Instead, the 22-year-old left-hander is in Boston amid speculation that he will be added to the Red Sox roster for Game 2 of a day-night doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers as part of the “26th man rule.”

No formal announcement has been made by either the Red Sox or Sea Dogs, but Portland manager Joe Oliver has named Matt Kent as Tuesday night’s starting pitcher against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Under MLB’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, a minor-league player on the 40-man roster may be added to the active major league roster for a full doubleheader scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, or Game 2 of a doubleheader scheduled less than two days ahead of time.

In two starts with the Sea Dogs this spring, both against Reading, Hernandez is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA. He has struck out 15 batters in 10 innings, allowing seven walks and eight hits.

