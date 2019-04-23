Idexx Laboratories Inc. Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ayers and his wife, Helaine, have created a foundation that will focus on supporting the funding of global wild cat species conservation initiatives and organizations.

Westbrook-based Idexx, which provides veterinary diagnostic tools and services, said in a news release Tuesday that the Ayers Wild Cat Conservation Trust is endowed by an undisclosed gift of Idexx stock from the Ayers family. Idexx stock was trading at roughly $225 per share as of late Tuesday morning.

The foundation will support conservation of the estimated 40 species of feline species, or felids, in the wild, Jonathan Ayers said in the release.

“We lionize cats such as jaguars, leopards, and cheetahs in popular culture – and yet felid species in the wild are threatened with declining populations and, in time, extinction,” he said. “We need to do more to preserve their populations in their natural habitat.”

Ayers said his wife and he believe in the importance of dedicated species conservation efforts, and that the couple hope their foundation will “help to support the vitality of wild cats, their natural habitats and the professionals dedicated to them in a meaningful way for years to come.”

While the foundation’s purpose is to support conservation initiatives for all species of wild cats, its specific focus will be on the 33 species of small cats, which currently receive only a small fraction of all wild cat conservation funding, the release said.

Many of those species are endangered or vulnerable with declining populations, including the clouded leopard, the black-footed cat, the sand cat and the fishing cat, it said.

The foundation will fund initiatives such as the Panthera Small Cats Program, which the Ayers family helped to establish, according to the release. Panthera is devoted exclusively to the conservation of the world’s 40 wild cat species and their ecosystems.

The first foundation grants are expected to be made this year, it said.

