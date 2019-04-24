STANDISH — Mackenzie Emery’s two-run single in the sixth inning gave Bonny Eagle an 8-7 win over Windham in a Class A South softball game Wednesday.

Bonny Eagle (1-2) grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but Windham roared back with six runs in the second, highlighted by two-run singles from Amanda Foss and Shyler Fielding.

Emma Steinbuchel hit a single and a double for Bonny Eagle. Emma Burnham and Hannah Kaspereen also had two hits apiece.

SANFORD 12, KENNEBUNK 6: Sara Boissonneault drove in five runs to lead the Spartans (2-1) past the Rams (0-1) in Kennebunk.

The teams combined for 23 hits – 12 by Kennebunk.

YORK 7, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Abby Orso struck out 10 and hit a home run and two doubles while leading York to a season-opening win against the Raiders (1-1) in Fryeburg.

Meg Bachelder added two hits and three RBI, and Abby Kavanaugh had two hits and two RBI.

Fryeburg was led by Tina Leblanc with two hits and an RBI.

SCARBOROUGH 14, GORHAM 0: Bella Dickinson pitched a four-hitter and hit a double and a home run as the Red Storm (2-0) rolled past the Rams (0-3) at Gorham.

Mollie Verreault paced Scarborough’s offense with three hits, including a double. Courtney Brochu and Ariella Swett also had multi-hit games.

Lydia Drew hit two singles for Gorham.

LEWISTON 9, BRUNSWICK 8: Jordyn Rubin went 3 for 3 with three RBI and pitched two scoreless innings in relief as the Blue Devils (1-3) held off the Dragons (0-3) in Lewiston

Brunswick sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth inning and scored six runs as it erased most of a 9-2 deficit. Shea Sullivan drove two runs with a single, and Lexi Guptill hit a two-run double.

Kali Voss had three hits and four RBI for Lewiston.

PORTLAND 7, MARSHWOOD 6: Elaina Legere hit an RBI single in the eighth inning as the Bulldogs (2-0) rallied to defeat the Hawks (0-1) in South Berwick.

Portland took a 5-4 lead in the sixth on consecutive RBI singles by Callie Watson, Halloran Chase and Vanessa Connolly, then added another run in the seventh.

Alicia Dube hit a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to tie it at 6-6.

Jill Joyce went the distance on the mound for Portland, allowing 10 hits and five earned runs while striking out three.

MESSALONSKEE 7, EDWARD LITTLE 6: Brooke Martin hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning, lifting the Eagles (3-1) past the Red Eddies (2-2) in Auburn.

Danielle Hall and Katelyn Douglass each drove in a run for Messalonskee.

Alexis Downs had three hits for the Red Eddies. Abby Russell, McKenzie Horton, Chantel Ouellette and Anna LeBlanc added two hits apiece.

BASEBALL

LEWISTON 8, BRUNSWICK 2: Hunter Landry drove in two runs with a double and a triple and also was the winning pitcher as the Blue Devils (3-1) defeated the Dragons (0-3) in Brunswick.

Landry took a one-hitter into the seventh inning as he earned his second win of the year.

Jack LeBlond and Owen Cox each drove in two runs during a five-run sixth as Lewiston stretched its lead to 8-0.

Coenradt Taylor got both hits for the Dragons (0-3), including an RBI single in the seventh. The other Brunswick run scored on an error.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, POLAND 2: Nick McCann lined a one-out double in the bottom of the 10th inning and eventually scored on a passed ball as the Patriots opened their season with an extra-inning victory over Poland (0-3) in Gray.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

MARSHWOOD 11, BIDDEFORD 9: Sean Maguire had three goals and an assist to lead the Hawks (2-0) past the Tigers (1-1) at South Berwick.

Henry Honkonen and Cullen Casey each added two goals, and Matt Zinck, Cooper Ross, Justin Bryant and Avery Beale also scored for Marshwood.

PORTLAND 12, WESTBROOK 10: Grant Jacobson and Miki Silva each had three goals and an assist for the Bulldogs (2-0) in a win against Westbrook (0-2) at Portland.

Josiah Dedrick led the Blue Blazes with six goals.

SOUTH PORTLAND 17, CHEVERUS 1: Alex Stevens scored five goals and assisted on two for the Red Riots (2-0) in a win over the Stags (0-1) in South Portland.

David Fiorini added three goals, and John Cooper Mehlhorn, Harrison Mayone and Bram Backman got two apiece.

Julian LaMontagne scored for the Stags.

BRUNSWICK 14, LEWISTON 5: Aiden Glover assisted on the game’s first three goals and finished with three goals and six assists as the Dragons (2-0) rolled past the Blue Devils (2-1) in Lewiston.

Nate Girardin finished with four goals and four assists, and Nolan Lyne also tallied three goals for Brunswick.

Sam Payne paced Lewiston with three goals and an assist.

Logan Michaud got the other two goals for the Blue Devils.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

MASSABESIC 13, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: Emily Jacobs scored four goals and the Mustangs (1-0) went on a 10-2 run in the second half to pull away from the Golden Trojans (0-1) in Waterboro.

Kenzy Ouellette, Cailyn Forrester and Skylar Renaud each collected two goals. Ouellette added three assists.

GORHAM 8, PORTLAND 5: Hailey Morrill and Faith Dillon netted three goals apiece, leading the Rams (2-0) past the Bulldogs (0-1) in Gorham.

Morrill and Dillon each scored twice as Gorham broke away from a 3-3 tie with a four-goal run.

Annika Moore’s three goals led the Bulldogs. Isabelle Moore notched the other two for Portland.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 12, LAKE REGION 10: Emma Sharp and Catherine Reid tallied three goals each, pacing the Panthers (1-1) to a win against the Lakers (0-1) in Yarmouth.

Maggie Holt and Natalie Farrell added two goals each.

Mackenzie Siebert netted three goals for the Lakers, and Katie Keenan and Shauna Hancock each scored twice.

CAPE ELIZABETH 12, YORK 4: Tori McGrath scored four goals for the Capers in a season-opening win at York.

Julia Thoreck and Karli Chapin each tallied three goals, Abbey Agrodnia contributed two goals, and Brooke Harvey had two assists.

Martha McCaddin scored three goals for York.

Share

< Previous

Next >