A small fire at Fore Street restaurant in Portland has closed the establishment for Thursday and Friday.
Portland fire Capt. David Nichols said the department received a call about the fire at 3:05 p.m. Thursday.
It was contained to an HVAC unit near the wood-fired grill, and Nichols said it was under control within 15 minutes. He did not know what started the fire.
No one answered the phone at the restaurant, but a message on the answering machine said the restaurant would be closed Thursday and Friday nights “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
“If you have a reservation, we will not be able to honor those at this time,” the message stated.
The message directed callers to sister restaurants, Scales and Street and Co.
