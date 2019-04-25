Human remains discovered April 7 in a densely wooded area in Augusta have been identified as Megan Gregory, who disappeared in June 2017.
In a joint news release issued Thursday morning by Augusta and Gardiner police, officials say that the Medical Examiner’s Office was able to identify Gregory using dental records.
Evidence collected at the scene, and an examination of the remains indicates that Gregory’s death was not suspicious.
This story will be updated.
-
Local & State
Jury acquits former jail guard of sexual assault charges
-
Nation & World
Sale of tickets for Woodstock 50 delayed for now
-
Nation & World
U.S. Navy drafts guidelines for pilots to report UFO’s
-
Business
Breakfast Forum: Creative mindset needed for seasonal hiring
-
Local & State
Human remains found in Augusta are those of Gardiner woman, missing since 2017