YARMOUTH — Will Neleski allowed one unearned run on five hits with nine strikeouts, and Nick Butler and Jacob Whiting each drove in two runs to lead Greely to a 7-1 victory over Yarmouth in a Western Maine Conference baseball game Thursday.

The Rangers scored six runs with two outs, and got two hits apiece from Butler and Brady Nolin.

The Clippers got two hits from Jack Romano.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Dawson Jones pitched a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk, and had an RBI groundout to lead the Raiders (1-1) past the Capers (0-3) at Fryeburg.

Eddie Thurston added an RBI groundout.

FREEPORT 11, LAKE REGION 5: Gabe Wagner had three hits and an RBI, Toby Holt hit a two-run double and Anthony Panciocco added an RBI single for the Falcons (1-0), who used a 10-run sixth inning to pull away from the Lakers (1-2) at Freeport.

Shea Wagner pitched five innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He also had a hit and a run for Freeport.

BONNY EAGLE 17, DEERING 5: Khyler Hart had three hits and the Scots (1-1) used two big rallies to defeat the Rams (0-4) at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Tre Fletcher drove in three runs on an inside-the-park homer, a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a bases-loaded walk in the sixth for the Rams.

BIDDEFORD 13, SANFORD 6: Will Harriman had three hits and two RBI, and Kiernan O’Connor and Seth Paradis added two hits and two RBI each for the Tigers (1-1), who used an 11-run seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and down the Spartans (0-1) at Sanford.

Harriman also pitched six innings, giving up six hits, striking out two and walking five. Hunter Demeule added two hits and two runs.

KENNEBUNK 1, MASSABESIC 0: Oliver Leonard pitched a four-hitter with four strikeouts and Ryan Connors had a game-ending single in the seventh inning as the Rams (2-1) edged the Mustangs (1-1) at Kennebunk.

Luc Gaucher scored the winning run.

TRAIP ACADEMY 8, WAYNFLETE 6: Isaac Keefe struck out nine to lead Traip Academy (3-0) over Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy (0-1) in Portland.

Traip, leading 7-2, held off Waynflete, which added two runs in the fifth and seventh innings.

CHEVERUS 2, GORHAM 1: John Welch scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning on a sacrifice fly by Andrew DeGeorge to lift the Stags (2-0) over the Rams (1-2) at Gorham.

Welch drove in Justin Ray with a single in the first inning and Gorham tied it when Aaron Goschke scored on an infield error in the third.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 31, BOOTHBAY REGION 0: Mountain Valley (2-0)scored nine runs in the first inning and the Seahawks (0-2) in five innings at Boothbay Harbor.

WELLS 7, YORK 2: Tyler Carpenter had two hits and three runs, and Nate Chandler and Zack Carpenter added a two-run single each for the Warriors (1-1), who scored five unanswered runs to pull away from the Wildcats (2-1) at Wells.

SOUTH PORTLAND 8, WINDHAM 0: Hunter Owen struck out 12 batters in a three-hitter to lead the Red Riots (1-0) over the Eagles (0-2) at Windham.

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, NOBLE 1: Cameron Seymour hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Golden Trojans (3-0) defeated the Knights (1-1) at North Berwick.

MARSHWOOD 7, WESTBROOK 1: Marshall Smaracko struck out eight over six innings, and had one hit and three RBI as the Hawks (2-2) cruised past the Blue Blazes (0-1) at South Berwick.

Trevor Chase added three hits and an RBI, and Eli Janetos and Tucker Davis also drove in runs.

SOFTBALL

WINDHAM 11, BIDDEFORD 7: Whitney Wilson struck out 11 as the Eagles (1-2) defeated the Tigers (2-2) at Windham.

Erin Elder, Callie Fielding and Chloe Wilcox homered for Windham.

YORK 11, WELLS 1: Abigail Orso and Kayla Dredge hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the first inning, and added back-to-back home runs in the fourth as the Wildcats (2-0) cruised past the Warriors (1-2) at York.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Tina LeBlanc and Maddie Darling homered for the Raiders (2-1) against the Capers (2-1) at Fryeburg.

GORHAM 12, PORTLAND 7: Kiana Tracey hit a two-run homer and an RBI single, and Molly Murray added two hits and three RBI for the Rams (1-3) , who used an eight-run fourth inning to pull away from the Bulldogs (2-1) at Gorham.

SANFORD 10, FALMOUTH 4: Sara Boissonneault had two hits with three RBI as the Spartans (3-1) downed the Yachtsmen (0-4) at Falmouth.

Liberty Ladd had four hits, including two home runs, a double and a triple, with three RBI and three runs for Falmouth.

BUCKFIELD 21, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Buckfield (2-0) scored four runs in the first inning and the Seagulls (1-2) at Old Orchard Beach.

MASSABESIC 24, MARSHWOOD 12: Grace Tutt, Emily Morin and Julia Gregoire each drove in four runs as the Mustangs (3-1) rallied for a nine-inning win over the Hawks (0-2) at South Berwick.

NOBLE 6, KENNEBUNK 5: Raegan Kelly pitched a seven-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks, and had a home run, a single and an RBI, and the Knights (4-0) used a three-run sixth inning to come from behind and edge the Rams (0-3) at Kennebunk.

OXFORD HILLS 16, MT. ARARAT 0: Kiara McLeod hit a three-run home run in the fourth to lead Oxford Hills (3-0) over Mt. Ararat (0-4) at Topsham.

CHEVERUS 5, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Mackenzie Turner struck out 10 to lead Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy (2-0) over South Portland (1-2) at Portland.

SCARBOROUGH 17, DEERING 2: Mollie Verreault had four hits and three RBI, Ariella Swett added three hits and four RBI, and Caitlin Noiles hit a two-run homer as the Red Storm (3-0) cruised past the Rams (0-3) at Portland.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

WAYNFLETE 12, WELLS 3: Marady Parr and Henry Wagg scored three goals apiece, and Kilee Sherry, Clara Sandberg and Emi Boedeker added two each as the Flyers (1-1) downed the Warriors (0-1) at Wells.

WINDHAM 16, LEWISTON 6: Emma Yales scored six goals as the Eagles (2-0) beat Lewiston (1-1) at Windham.

CHEVERUS 14, SCARBOROUGH 7: Zoe Mazur scored four goals to lead the Stags (2-0) past the Red Storm (0-1) at Scarborough.

Aisling Flaherty and Riley O’Mara each had three scores for Scarborough. Bella Booth and Annesley Black each added two. Neve Cawley made six saves.

Leah Manfra had three goals for Scarborough, and Erin Stolz added two goals and two assists.

