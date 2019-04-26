AUGUSTA — Lawmakers heard testimony Friday in support of adding Maine to the growing number of states that have legalized sports betting.

In the 11 months since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal prohibition, seven states joined Nevada in allowing gambling on sporting events. While those early endeavors have yielded mixed results in terms of revenues and participation, at least two more states appear poised to follow suit and legalization measures are pending in more than 20 others.

Maine lawmakers are considering five bills that propose different ways to proceed with sport wagering. Some would allow online betting while others would require wagers to be placed in physical, “bricks and mortar” locations. The bills also propose different tax rates and formulas for distributing the revenues.

On Friday, representatives of Maine’s two casinos as well as off-track betting parlors and the harness racing industry spoke in support of moving forward — albeit judiciously — with sports betting in the state.

“From the state’s perspective and the business’s perspective, sports betting must be set up in a sustainable way that doesn’t over-saturate the market or over-tax the businesses that operate, as you’ve heard, on very narrow profit margins,” said Dan Walker, a lobbyist for Churchill Downs, the national gambling company that owns Oxford Casino. “So the structure must be one where the businesses remain profitable while generating revenue for the state in deterring bettors away from the black market.”

No one spoke in opposition to the bills, although the head of the state’s Gambling Control Unit cautioned lawmakers not to bank on legalized sports betting resulting in a financial windfall for the state or the operators.

“There is only so much discretionary funds available,” said Milton Champion, executive director of the Maine Department of Public Safety’s Gambling Control Unit. “This, in my view, indicates that New England has or is very close to reaching its saturation point. It is essential, however, that we have the ability to offer what the competition offers. And by competition, I am referring to other states.”

