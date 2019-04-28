Re: “Divided House passes bill to end most exemptions to school vaccine requirements” (April 23):
An opponent of the bill, Rep. Justin Fecteau, R-Augusta, declared: “My primary interest is to protect liberty and this minority does not consent to this invasive procedure. My body, my choice (emphasis added).” I can only hope that this sentiment applies to the female population as well.
Susan Stride
Portland
