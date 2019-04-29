St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Freya Ahnarah Marie Alpizar, born April 17 to Janelle and Albert Alpizar of Lewiston. Grandparents are Tina and Tony Bevins of Lewiston and Jayne Stevens of Norway. Great-grandparents are Julian and Mariateresa Alpizar of Miami.

Mid Coast Hospital

Sean Jameson Amato, born April 7 to Alyssa Elizabeth and Sean Aliester James Amato of Windham. Grandparents are Kathleen and Robert Balling of Topsham and Michelle and Sean Amato of Portland.

Lyla Rose Arseneault, born April 8 to Allieanna Allyssa Lycette and Blayne Michael Arseneault of Turner. Grandparents are David and Twila Lycette of Sabattus and Bryan and Kathleen Arseneault of Greene.

Samantha Ellis Burrell, born April 11 to Stefany and John Burrell of Gardiner. Grandparents are Dawna and Roger Gregoire of Gardiner and Sheila and John Burrell Sr. of Ellicottville, New York.

