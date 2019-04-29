The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative has appointed Marianne LaCroix as its new executive director. LaCroix previously served as the group’s head of marketing since its founding in 2013.

LaCroix replaces Matt Jacobson who stepped down from the position in February.

In her new role, LaCroix will continue to oversee the MLMC’s mission to promote sustainability and traceability within the industry, and drive demand for live and processed products.

“There are currently many challenges for our industry, and it is important we speak with one voice. Under Marianne’s leadership, the MLMC will continue to play a key role in the promotion and protection of our state’s iconic seafood,” said Frank Gotwals, fisherman and MLMC board chair, in a release announcing the appointment.

Prior to her work with the MLMC, LaCroix served as the marketing director for the Maine Lobster Promotion Council. Before that, she worked in marketing for Holt, Hughes & Stamell and for Duval & Partners. She is a graduate of Boston College.

